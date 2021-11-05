Early High School to present 'Bye Bye, Birdie!' Nov. 14-15

Special to the Bulletin

Early High School’s Longhorn Theatre Company is proud to present the 1950s musical comedy classic, 'Bye Bye, Birdie!'

The play, with performances Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, is directed by Caitlyn Tidwell, who is the theatre production/theatre arts teacher at Early High School.

Written in 1958 by Michael Stewart, Charles Strouse, and Lee Adams, this joyful, rock-and-roll Elvis parody takes us to the fictional, nostalgic town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, where 15-year-old Kim MacAfee has just gotten “pinned” to her new steady boyfriend, the All-American Hugo Peabody.

But trouble is brewing in Sweet Apple… famous singer Conrad Birdie has chosen one lucky fan to sing to and kiss goodbye on the Ed Sullivan show before going off into the Army… and Kim is the lucky girl. It’s all part of a publicity stunt dreamed up by Conrad’s

financially desperate manager, Albert, and his fiancee, Rosie, designed to put Conrad and Co. back in the black for good.

Unfortunately, Sweet Apple doesn’t take too kindly to Conrad, except for the excited teeny boppers in his fan club, of course.

There are two chances to see this exuberant show at Early High School:

* Sunday, November 14 at 2:30 p.m.

* Monday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Concessions will be available (cash only).

Running time: approximately an hour and 15 minutes.