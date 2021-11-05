Historical Society Scrapbook: Memories of Clay Parks Carey

Brownwood Bulletin

Prior to the time water was piped to the house when it was remodeled in 1895, the water supply was the cistern. In dry times, if the cistern was low, a sled big enough to carry four or five barrels was used to bring water from the windmill. The barrels were filled, covered with canvas and the hoops replaced to keep the water from spilling out. The sled was pulled by horse to the house and the barrels emptied into the cistern.

Conditions were unsettled in the Brown County area at the time Clay and Anna Parks came to Texas. Native American troubles were still common. For her safety, Mr. Parks left his wife at his brother, LeRoy’s home in Bosque County, North of Waco. Sam Parks was born there. In the fall of 1875, the family continued on to Brownwood. Mr. Parks had been in this area, mainly Coleman County, since 1869 or before.

Samuel McCullough Parks had a farm on the Bayou above the Old Dam at the pump station, which was the first pump station to serve water to Brownwood. (The second pump station was built later just above where the dam on the Bayou is today). His place was about 1,000 acres extending from the Bayou over to where is now the road to Lake Brownwood.

Part of this was irrigated for alfalfa, part was pasture land. Lake Brownwood was built years later, but until that time, when the Bayou was on a rise, water overflowed into a slough flooding part of the land. For that reason, Sam had his house and barn up on six foot stilts. He rode to town on his horse – a beautiful blood bay he named Democrat. To come to town, two sloughs had to be crossed, and Democrat always tried to lie down in the mud. One of these sloughs had developed when a dam was built to form a lake, the sight of the Fin and Feather Club.

R.G. Prater was a cotton buyer from Belton. He and Nealie Parks were in love, but she didn’t want to tell her father. They planned to elope but her sisters talked her out of that, and on October 5, 1898, they married in the Parks home. Bob Prater, Clay Parks, Cary’s Uncle, was a well-loved man. He always wore a flower in his button hole and carried one to give to some friends. He always had fine horses from Tennessee to pull their surrey.

Bob Prater was a friend of Jim Ferguson who became governor of Texas and it was through this friendship that Jim Timmins became associated with the State Insurance Commission during Jim Ferguson’s term and also when “Ma” Ferguson was governor.

A young man from Germany wanted to learn the cotton business. He stayed with Bob Prater before he returned to Germany. Following World War I, he sent Bob Prater the first German police dog in this area. When relatives walked him on a leash, people thought he was a wolf. This dog was named Kaiser. One of his pups was given to the Carey’s and was called Prince. The one given to the Timmins was named General.

During the Pioneer oil boom the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce hired Bob to go to Pioneer to contact those with oil interests to move to Brownwood. Several moved here. One was Mr. Akin who lived at 1604 Vincent. Another was named Wakefield, who first lived on the N.E. corner of Coggin and Vine, and later built a brick home on Coggin. After the family was gone, the building was added to and became the Brownwood Memorial Hospital.

Sometime in 1903, Lyda Parks had the first appendectomy performed in Brownwood. It was the first appendectomy the young doctor had performed. His name was L.P. Allison. There was no hospital in Brownwood so the dining room of the Parks’ home was the operating room. The room, Mrs. Parks said, was draped with sheets and some sort of a fumigating candle was burned. Chloroform was the anesthetic. She had a long scar. It was over six inches long. For one thing, the operation itself was a new development. Prior to this time, people with similar symptoms to appendicitis who died were said to have died of “locked bowels.”

When Parks’ relatives got sick, many of them came to Clay and Anna’s home. Some regained their health and some died there. Myrtle McMinn told about when her appendix was removed, also in the Parks’ dining room. She was convalescing, and Clay Parks gathered a bouquet of wild hollyhocks (purple wine cup wild flowers) and brought them to her bedside.

Taken from a book for sale by the Brown County Historical Society containing the recorded memories of Clay Parks Carey.

