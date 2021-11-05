HPU to host annual Community Thanksgiving Meal

Special to the Bulletin

After being suspended last year because of COVID concerns, Howard Payne University's Community Thanksgiving Feast is back.

According to an HPU press release:

Area residents and visitors are invited to the 37th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal will consist of turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. For those unable to join friends and neighbors at HPU, volunteers will deliver meals in Brownwood and Early. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 by noon on Monday, November 22.

For the first time, North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event.

“We are honored to partner with Howard Payne University in hosting this very special Thanksgiving tradition,” said pastor Ron Keener. “Everyone is welcome from all walks of life."

The annual tradition resumes this year after being suspended in 2020 due to concerns related to COVID-19. In 2019, nearly 600 meals were served on campus and more than 1,700 meals were delivered in the Brownwood and Early areas.

Those interested in volunteering their time can assist with serving food and beverages, boxing meals to go, delivering meals to home and cleaning. Numerous opportunities are available to serve the community at this event.

“Volunteers just need to show up at HPU’s Mabee Center at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and we will put them to work,” Keener said. “We look forward to welcoming back volunteers who have helped through the years as well as those who are helping for the first time. Serving others at HPU on Thanksgiving has become a tradition for many people, and we certainly appreciate all the help. Also, if we have enough volunteers willing to deliver meals outside of Brownwood and Early, we will be happy to take meals to those living within 10 miles of HPU.”

To help support the Thanksgiving meal, make checks payable to the Community Thanksgiving Feast, and send them to Katrina Lynn, Howard Payne University, 1000 Fisk Street, Suite 210, Brownwood, Texas 76801, or bring donations to the Mabee Center on Thanksgiving Day.