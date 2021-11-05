Man sentenced to 25 years after jury trial for multiple charges

Special to the Bulletin

A 45-year-old man was sentenced recently in 35th Judicial District Court to 25 years in prison after he as convicted of evading arrest, deadly conduct and felon in possession of a firearm.

District Judge Mike Smith sentenced Fernando Narvaez to the minimum term for the offenses after a jury trial, a press release from District Attorney Micheal Murray's office states.

Assistant District Attorney Alex Hunn presented evidence to the jury including officers' testimony, body camera footage and 9-1-1 recordings from a June 21, 2020 incident.

The evidence showed Narvaez fought with this then-girlfriend before retrieving a handgun. After she escaped into her home, Narvaez pounded on the door and threatened to shoot the door down. Four Brownwood officers, led by Sgt. Zane Taylor, moved toward Narvaez, and upon seeing Navaez in a car holding the handgun, tried to calm him down.

Officers spent nearly 30 minutes in an armed standoff with Narvaez, who threatened repeatedly to kill himself. Officers tried to talk Narvaez into getting away from the gun and speaking with them. Narvaez fled in his vehicle and was chased by Taylor for eight miles along the south side of Brownwood.

Narvaez had prior convictions for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation, making the minimum sentence 25 years and the maximum sentence life in prison.

In other recent court cases:

Mathew Guerra pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, evidence tampering and evading arrest with vehicle and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Cody Ray Schaffer pleaded guilty to prohibited substance in a correctional facility and was sentenced to four years in prison. Schaeffer pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Elbert Turner pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Jeremy Moreno, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to nine months in state jail.

Kristopher Allen Roe pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender with prior conviction, forgery and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Dakota Michael Cross pleaded guilty to robbery and assault family violence -- occlusion and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Dannell Robles pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance drug free zone and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.