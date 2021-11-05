TGIF: Thanks for the extra hour Sunday, but it’s still not enough

Brownwood Bulletin

We get to enjoy a much-needed 25-hour day this Sunday, so how do we make the best use of the extra time? I could use an additional hour almost every day of the year.

The end of daylight saving time signals to most Americans that we need to “fall back,” meaning we move our clocks backward by one hour before going to sleep Saturday night. We will finally get back the hour we lost in March when daylight saving time began.

Sure, we all know that neither of these manipulations with our clocks is real. It’s all virtual, as so many other things in modern life are these days. There’s no way we can actually change the length of a day, or when the sun rises and sets. Daylight saving time is not natural, yet we persist. We complain about it. We forget which day it happens. But we still endure it.

Nevertheless, I do appreciate the change each autumn as much as I dislike the opposite gyration in mid-March. What daylight saving time takes away in March, it gives back in November. This weekend, we are the beneficiaries. Make no mistake, I deserve that extra hour this month, if only to get a bit more sleep.

For me, November came in like a lion. My car needed its state registration renewed, and while I already had the windshield sticker, I had not gotten around to putting it on. I’ve never been so tardy handling this annual duty. I found time to affix it after lunch.

But that happened only after I stopped in to get my flu shot. Flu season could be rougher this year, so I’ve heard, because last year was easy because of masks, distancing, and closures. As a result, this year’s shot must really be beefed up because…

Well, let’s just say I needed an afternoon nap. I don’t want anyone to avoid getting a flu shot because I had a little fatigue afterward.

On the way to get the flu shot, I stopped at the store to buy a filter for the refrigerator’s ice maker. It’s a twice-a-year chore, and it came around on Monday. The filter on the coffee maker needed to be replaced too. Lots of things happening around the house.

With the average first freeze of the season arriving soon, it’s also time to erect our portable greenhouse in the backyard. Perhaps that project will be completed by the time this appears in the newspaper, but I doubt it. It’s not a simple task, and I can’t imagine trying to do it after the rain we’ve had this week. If you don’t have a greenhouse, consider looking into one, even though I can never remember how to assemble it and have to watch the online instructional video every year.

I also like to bring in the water hoses and other outdoor equipment before the first freeze, so maybe it will hold off a few more days. I’m reminded that this area had already experienced a freeze by this time last year, so we’re living on borrowed time.

That extra hour in the week would have been quite welcome if it had happened sooner. Obviously, I could have used that hour to think of another topic for a column. Since 1977, when I started writing this weekly column for the Bulletin and a couple of other newspapers where I’ve worked, I bet there’s been an article about daylight saving time in 9 out of 10 of those years. So perhaps I’ve written everything there is to say about it.

We all have end-of-summer and prepare-for-winter chores that need doing, but perhaps a more enjoyable endeavor could be planning ahead for the next two months, which promise to be more “normal” than they were during the pandemic-altered end of 2020. There are places to go and people to see. There are plans to be made and schedules to be coordinated.

We have packed so many events into November and December that we run the risk of missing out on some enjoyable activities — and making some great memories — if we don’t think ahead. That could be an excellent way to use this extra hour on Sunday. Our internal alarm clocks will probably go off at the usual time anyway, so take advantage of it. I just hope that one hour is enough to schedule our calendars, because there are so many exciting things happening in Brownwood and Brown County right now.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are nearing, and even the end of daylight saving can’t delay them.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.