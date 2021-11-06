Brownwood Fire Department seeks local applicants

The Brownwood Fire Department is looking for local talent.

That's the message of Fire Chief Eric Hicks, who said the department -- which has no current openings -- is changing some of its hiring practices in an effort to attract local applicants as firefighters.

The department will no longer require applicants to be certified to through a fire academy before being hired, but will send noncertified applicants to a fire academy at the department's expense.

“We used to require people to be certified to be firefighters," Hicks said. "Now we have added a tier to our hiring practice that allows non-certified people to apply, and then we would send them to school."

"We will hire somebody noncertified off our list and send them to the academy. If they score well on our list, we’re going to hire them, put them on a training schedule and send them to school. They’d be paid during their time going to school.”

While the department's ranks are currently full, retirements will be coming up and other firefighters will go elsewhere, Hicks said, noting that Brownwood competes with other locations in the state to hire firefighters.

"Historically we don’t have a lot of local interest," Hicks said. "We test annually. We usually hire a few people a year. I think last year we tested four or five times just to get enough people to make it through the year."

Hicks said the department has done "OK" in getting applicants.

"We haven’t had a whole ton of applicants," Hicks said. "Obviously Brownwood’s in a remote area and it’s harder to attract outside people. There are literally hundreds and hundreds of firefighter jobs across Texas right now so we’re competing against everywhere. To attract somebody to come here is not real easy. So we have to somehow start retooling our way of thinking and start to attract local."

The minimum hiring age is also being lowered from 21 to 18. "One of the caveats is you have to graduate high school," Hicks said. "If you’re going to go be a firefighter somewhere else, we want to catch you before you take off.”

The department's next written test is Dec. 10.

Events are scheduled in December :

* Dec. 1 -- voluntary department orientation and physical agility practice session beginning at 5 p.m. at the Central Fire Station.

* Dec. 3 -- last day to file application at 5 p.m.

* Dec. 10 -- written exam at the Central Fire Station at 8:30 a.m.

* Dec. 10 -- physical agility test for applicants passing the written exam.

While non-local residents are welcome to apply, locals who pass the written test will have residency points added to their scores, Hicks said.

“If you live in the city of Brownwood you’re going to get residency points and if you live in the county you’re going to get residency points added to your score at the end," Hicks said. "You’ve still got to pass the written but that could change your place in the list."

Hicks said working in the fire service is “an overall great job of basically helping the community, serving the public, the citizens. For some young person who is thinking what do they want to do in life, this is the perfect opportunity for them – and they want to stay local.”