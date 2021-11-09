Brownwood resolution opposes federal COVID vaccine mandate

With a large audience that included Concerned Citizens of Brown County present, Brownwood City Council members and Mayor Stephen Haynes unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday stating the council's opposition to President Biden's COVID vaccination mandate.

"I have drafted a resolution that I think directly addresses the current topic, which is the vaccine mandate," Haynes said as he and council members prepared to sign the document.

The citizens group had previously urged the council to sign a resolution declaring Brownwood a "constitutional city." Haynes and council members had said they have taken oaths to the constitution and that the city abides by the constitution.

"This has been an evolving issue, certainly, over the last month," Haynes said, adding that the citizens group "has brought an important issue to the council's attention."

Haynes said city officials have been in almost daily contact with plant managers.

"I want to tell you that the local folks we're dealing with in the plants that are here are great people," Haynes said. "They're working hard on your behalf, and they're doing what they can to try to assist. They have been nothing but professional and open and courteous with us in proving with information and providing us with input."

Haynes said he has spoken with the offices of federal lawmakers and referenced a conversation with policy experts in Sen. Ted Cruz's office. "I don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but I do want to provide an honest evaluation of that call," Hayne said. "From a vote standpoint, the Republican Party does not have the votes in Washington to do much regarding the executive branch's vaccine mandate.

"This is just my personal observation. I think the gubernatorial elections that occurred last week showed waning support for President Biden. I think he's feeling a little weakened by the results of those elections. Hopefully that plays in our favor on this practical issue as well."

Haynes noted that the citizens group had urged changes in the city's website to reflect a "constitutional city." Haynes said two changes have been made:

* A page has been added that has contact information for local, state and federal officials.

* The most recent oath to the constitution taken by the mayor and council members, and the date of the oath, was posted.

Haynes said it appears there will be "some alternatives" regarding OSHA requirements employees in companies of 100 or more to be vaccinated. Haynes said he is not hearing of any alternatives or exceptions for federal contractors.

"The 5th Circuit has apparently issued an injunction of some sort," Haynes said. "That relates to the OSHA requirement that deals with employees of over 100. From my understanding it does not relate to the contractual requirement for business that are entering into contract with the federal government. Unfortunately our biggest employers in town are federal contractors and so the 5th Circuit's injunction, from what we understand today, will not help either 3M or Kohler. I'm not sure about Superior Essex."

The council's resolution states:

"Whereas, the global pandemic known as COVID-19has infringed upon the personal liberties and freedoms we all enjoy and have historically taken for granted; and whereas, we wish to express that we have heard from many valued members of our community, who oppose receiving a vaccination for various reasons including the fact that most available vaccines are fully FDA approved; and whereas, we wish to express that we have heard from many valued members of our community who have religious objections to the vaccine or the manner in which it was created or derived; and whereas, we have communicated with our local employers about the impact of the pending vaccine mandates and heard from our employers that the vaccine mandates may negatively affect the productivity of their businesses and our local economy; and whereas the mayor and city council desire to pass a resolution stating that they are opposed to executive branch vaccine mandates. Now therefore in consideration of the forgoing matters, we do hereby adopt this resolution and do hereby affirmatively state that we are unanimously opposed to the current executive branch vaccine mandates, that we believe those mandates will negatively affect our residents and our economy, and that there are less intrusive means and alternatives to providing a safe and productive work environment."

After council members approved the resolution, Brown County Judge Paul Lilly spoke during the citizens presentation portion of the agenda and applauded the council for adopting the resolution. "We can call it an anti-vaccine mandate, and that's what it is," Lilly said. "At its core, it's your reaffirmation of our individual freedoms under our constitution, both U.S. and Texas."

Brownwood Realtor Marc Followwell also spoke to the council, saying he was representing "over 1,500 concerned citizens in Brown County who are fed up with the consistent overstepping of our federal government. Our group consists of 3M, Kohler, Superior Essex and Hendrick Medical Center employees, business owners and concerned private citizens."

Followwell said the citizens are requesting the city's support "in how to strike back against these mandates. We are currently aware of tax savings that 3M is currently getting by not being annexed into the city limits. However they are receiving city services. If 3M fires a single sole, we will be looking into what it would take to annex them into city limits and force them to pay their full taxes."

Followwell said the group has filed for copies of state contracts with 3M. He said the group petition the state to "find a new supplier and terminate current state contracts if they fail to comply with Governor Abbott's executive order. We are here to serve notice to all other employers, we will pursue similar action through this council if they move forward with termination of their employees based on vaccination status."

Haynes, offering final comments, said:

"Let's not lose sight of where it's coming from, and let's not vilify individuals who are acting beyond their control. I want to say it again, we've got great people in our local plants that are fighting hard for their people. But unfortunately powers of the executive branch are proving to be pretty influential. I think it's important to know who we're fighting and what we're fighting, and know that the issue is coming from Washington, D.C., not from Minneapolis or Kohler, Wisconsin."