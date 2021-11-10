Brownwood council gives final approval to juvenile curfew

Brownwood City Council members gave final approval in a 4-1 vote Tuesday of a juvenile curfew for youth under the age of 17.

Council member Ed McMillian voted against the curfew, and Mayor Stephen Haynes, while not participating in the vote, said he did not support it.

The curfew will be 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

"This is not going to be used as a probable cause for a traffic stop, so if you have a 16-year-old kid that drops his 16-year-old girlfriend off at midnight and then drives home, the chances that this ordinance has any bearing at all on him commuting from that drop-off to getting home is almost completely nil," council member Walker Willey, who brought the topic to the council last month, said before Tuesday's vote.

McMillian said, "I'm against it wholeheartedly. We looked at it in 2000. I was against it then, I'm against it today."

Haynes said he is "not a fan of a juvenile curfew. I think when you're singling people out based upon their age, that's problematic and undermines their confidence in law enforcement when they're treated different because of their age."

The curfew will not apply to minors who are:

* Accompanied by parent or guardian.

* On an errand at the direction of parent or without any detour or stop.

* In a vehicle involved in interstate travel.

* Engaged in a work activity or going to or returning home from work without any detour or stop.

* Involved in an emergency.

* On the sidewalk next to the minor's home or next door neighbor if the neighbor did not complain to police about the minor's presence.

* Attending a school, religious or other recreational activity supervised by adults and sponsored by the city, a civic organization or another similar entity that takes responsibility for the minor.

* Exercising First Amendment rights such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech or right of assembly.

* Married or had been married or had disabilities of minority removed in accordance with Texas Family Code.

Violating the curfew will be a Class C misdemeanor and the parent or guardian will carry a fine of $50 to $200, the proposed ordinance states.

The juvenile curfew ordinance is based on a San Angelo ordinance.