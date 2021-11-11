Early council moves forward with developing Town Center pond

EARLY -- Plans for the Town Center in Early continue to move forward.

Tuesday night, council members approved an agreement with Legacy Lakes and Land, a company that focuses on lake and pond construction and habitat construction for wildlife in the pond.

The Town Center will include the reshaping of an existing pond into a neighborhood fishing pond that will include two lighted fishing piers. Discussions are continuing about the possibility of paddle boats and kayaking rental available on the pond.

"We're at the point where we're designing the shape of the pond and starting to talk about the features of the pond that makes the pond livable and productive for fish," City Administrator Tony Aaron said.

"We're Partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife on this pond. It currently is about 3 acres and we anticipate it being closer to 6 acres when we're finished with it."

Aaron also said the Parks and Wildlife approved a $50,000 grant and approved an additional $45,000 in internal funding toward a new program called from parks the Habitat Angler Access Program, which is designed to provide fishermen with access to access to fisherman, a new program about providing access to ponds and lakes and improving habitat.

Plans for the Town Center began with the Early Municipal Development District's purchase in 2020 of 65 acres of land that runs adjacent to the Pecan Bayou.

In October, council members approved the master plan for the Town Center after hearing a presentation by Tod Hanson of Schwartz and Hanson architects.