Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

November

14 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Brownwood Middle School

15 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Bangs High School

15 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD

17 – District 7 4-H Food Show in Abilene

20 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am – 12:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

21 – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

21 – 4-H Sheep & Goat Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Youth Fair Barns

22 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 4:30pm – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

23 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Houston, Austin, & Texas Elite Stock Shows

23 -Deadline to Enter Brown County Youth Fair

25-26 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

Rabbit showmanship clinic

The Brown County 4-H Rabbit Club is sponsoring a Rabbit Showmanship Clinic on November 21st, 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Lamb Barn. The clinic is open to all youth of Brown County. There will be a $10.00 fee for non-4-H members. Bring your rabbit and a carpet square. For more information contact the Extension Office or Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

Major stock show and youth fair entry nights

Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The two nights we are having stock show sign up is November 1st and 22nd from 4:30p.m. - 7p.m.

The deadline to enter Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Texas Elite Gilt Show, and San Angelo Stock Show is November 23rd.

This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on November 23rd.

Brown County Youth Fair checklist

The Brown County Youth Fair is approaching fast. Everyone should have your animals if you are planning on entering in the Livestock Division of the Youth Fair. There are a few other things that have to be done in order to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Below is a check list for you to go by to make sure you are covered.

Enroll in 4-H

Attend Validation (have your animal validated for county or state)

Purchase a Youth Fair Membership (this is mandatory if you are entering livestock or home economics)

Fill out an entry form for the Brown County Youth Fair (Deadline to enter is November 23rd)

The Horse Show has been moved to the spring; therefore, the horse validation has been postponed to a later date. You will NOT be entering horses for the Brown County Youth Fair. We will update families as we receive more information.

Quality Counts for major stock shows

In order to enter and show livestock at any major stock show in Texas your child must have completed the Quality County verification.

Junior - Grades 3 - 5

Intermediate - Grades 6 - 8

Senior - 9 - 12

Your child will only have to take the quality counts verification 1 time per age division. They will take it for 3rd, 6th, & 9th grade.

To register for the quality counts verification, follow this link: https://www.texaslivestockvalidation.com/qc/qcregister.aspx

4-H livestock projects

If you are needing assistance with finding a 4-H livestock project such as swine for upcoming county and/or state shows, please contact Nick Gonzales or Scott Anderson at the Extension Office.

If you already have your livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

Brown County Fair Association workdays

November 20, 8:00 - 12:00

January 8, 8:00 - 12:00

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

Life 101 -- session 2

Life 101 is a youth program that focuses on filling in the missing pieces and assisting with the strategies to successfully launch into adulthood. The goal is to eliminate the idea of “Learning from their mistakes”.

Session 2 Topics:

Financial Aid and Student Loans

Who: Brown County 4-H members 9th – 12th grade

2nd Workshop: November 16th 5pm at Brown County Extension Office

If you would like more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.

Brown County 4-H Project Show

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 4 at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Entry fee for the show will be $5.00 per head and $5 per head for jackpot showmanship (showmanship will be broken up into juniors & seniors). You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate in the show (clover kids can participate). If you use a pen it is your responsibility to clean it out before you leave. The schedule is below. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension office.

Schedule

7:00a.m. ----------Barns open

7:30a.m. ----------Purchase Weight Cards

8:30a.m. ----------All weight cards for sheep, goats, swine, & rabbits must be turned in

9:00a.m. ----------Begin Show (order: sheep, goats, swine, cattle) (rabbit show will start at 9:00a.m. in sheep and goat barn)

10:00a.m. ---------All steer & heifer entry cards must be turned in

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

November 1, 2021 – Application will be available online

November 30, 2021 – Submit your intent to County Office if you plan to apply

December 14, 2021 – Due for County Review February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

District 7 4-H scholarship trainings

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

November 23 – Face to Face Training 6:30pm at the Tom Green County 4-H Building in San Angelo.

November 30 – Virtual Training – Via TEAMS – 6:30pm

For more information contact the Extension Office

Volunteers needed

We are once again hosting A Day in the Brown County Show Ring at the 2022 Brown County Youth Fair. This show will showcase differently able students from across the county, and their 4-H/FFA member buddy, as they exhibit lambs.

The objective of A Day in the Brown County Ring is to give differently able youth an opportunity to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Exhibitors will be partnered up with a 4-H/FFA member who will help them present their lamb in the show ring. Each exhibitor will receive a t-shirt, lunch, rosette, and an amazing opportunity to show. The show will be after breeding sheep and does on Tuesday, January 11th. We have partnered with the Youth Fair and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to help fund this event.

We are looking for youth volunteers to “buddy” up with exhibitors. Participants will be “showing” lambs so we will need volunteers to help supply the show lambs for that day. We want to keep the grade level of the volunteer’s 7th grade and up.

Each exhibitor will be partnered with 2 “buddies” (4-H/FFA members) that will assist with walking the lamb, on a halter, around the ring.

Tentative Schedule is as follows:

• Youth participants will arrive at Youth Fair Barn at 10:00am (we will need volunteers there by 9:00am for orientation)

• Participants will eat lunch around 11:00am

• Show will tentatively start at 12:00pm

Each participant will get a rosette and a picture in front of the backdrop.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the Extension Office to request a Youth Volunteer Application. The deadline to sign up is December 2nd. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.