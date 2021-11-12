Brownwood beekeeper offers beginners class

Special to the Bulletin

Golden honey spilling over a hot biscuit. A glowing beeswax candle. Soft buzzing in the back yard fruit trees. A sweet sip of warming mead.

All these hive products, and more, have made the little honeybee a cherished and intimate companion to humanity since ancient times. But beekeeping may seem mysterious, or even intimidating, to those unfamiliar with the practice.

Brownwood beekeeper Daniel Graham wants to change that.

“America needs more beekeepers,” Graham said, “and interest keeps growing as people look for ways to be kind to Mother Nature, and for hobbies that can grow into home-based businesses.”

Graham got into beekeeping because “I’m addicted to honey,” he freely admits. “And I’ve always been fascinated by bugs.” He keeps a few hives on his small acreage on Willis Creek, and specializes in relocating colonies that have moved into inconvenient locations like homes and garages. He notes that this is just one of many specialties a beekeeper can choose, besides harvesting honey.

His upcoming class, Fundamentals for Beginners, is for those interested in honeybees and beekeeping, but unsure about what will be required to get started. With the holiday season approaching, Graham says a beekeeping kit makes a great gift, “but it helps to know ahead of time what those kits include, and exactly what equipment is essential.”

“I also like to offer the class late in the year so folks have plenty of time to apply what they learn so they’re ready to start beekeeping the following spring," Graham said. Class topics include an equipment checklist, hive location, bee society and behavior, safety, hive pests, and more.

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call 325-641-9029, or email beemonster@verizon.net. The class fee is $25 per person, and children 12 or under may attend for free. The class runs about 1 ½ hours.

Two identical sessions will be offered: Friday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. Both sessions will be outdoors, at Bettie Coggin Taber Park, located at Vincent Street and Avenue I in Brownwood, (one block from the Brownwood Dairy Queen on Austin Ave). Bring your own lawn chair, and dress for the weather. A handout will be provided, but bring your pen and notebook if you like.