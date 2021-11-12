Brownwood Chamber Business Workshop: Excel vs. QuickBooks

Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The meeting will be held in the Don Bostick Boardroom from 11:30 a.m - 1 p.m.

Bill Leaverton from Small Business Development Center at Tarleton will lead a workshop regarding “Excel vs. QuickBooks: What’s the best tool for your business?” A question and answer session will be available for attendees.

Lunch will be provided and this event is free for Chamber members. Monthly Business Workshops are sponsored by Brownwood Municipal Development District. For more information, contact the Brownwood Chamber at (325) 646-9535.