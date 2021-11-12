Former Army Capt. Paul Wade honored for service as Vietnam helicopter pilot

Former Army helicopter pilot Paul Wade was honored in a ceremony Thursday at the Brown County Museum of History that featured the Purple Heart award Wade received after being injured in Vietnam.

Wade did not receive the Purple Heart until Oct. 14, 2021 -- 52 years after he was shot down three times in a single day on Sept. 6, 1969.

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham were among those who honored Wade at the museum's newest exhibit, Vietnam Veterans: Our Forgotten Heroes, which opened Thursday.

While serving as a helicopter pilot, Wade was assigned to the 191st Boomerangs supporting the U.S. Army 9th Division, Navy SEALS and multiple South Vietnamese units.

“One of the reasons I agreed to do this is getting information out to veterans on how to get the awards, decorations and honors they and their spouses, their siblings and others deserve,” Wade said.

Pfluger said Thursday was "the best day of my service in Congress to date because you really understand what America is made of. Recently in D.C., the Permian Basin sent an honor flight of 110 veterans, most of them were Vietnam veterans, and what I saw first hand was this healing process that did not happen in the 1970s. To witness the healing that was going on right there at the memorial was one of the most powerful things.

"The second day best of my service was pinning on decorations on three Vietnam veterans in San Angelo."

Pfluger said he was at a Paint Rock school earlier Thursday morning and described watching schoolchildren stand with their hands over their hearts as they recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

"We can get down about a lot of things, and we are in a very tough time right now," Pfluger said. "There is a divided country that feels politically divided, all sorts of forces. But in that gymnasium this morning, every single one of those children stood up. When I heard them sounding off on the Pledge of Allegiance, it nearly brought me to tears ... there's not any amount of divisiveness that's going to overcome that.

"There is not a single amount of divisiveness that can overcome the unity and the patriotism that we see in Paint Rock, Texas, which I know is right here in Brownwood."

Pfluger said he wanted to thank Wade and other veterans at the exhibit for their service. "We need a greatest generation moment right now," Pfluger said. "We need it so badly in our country and it is people that have served, it’s the family members that have supported service members, that understand that it's something something that is way bigger than ourselves. It's 244 years of history that puts us into this place where we’re going to hold onto that legacy, and we’re going to think about that legacy and we’re going to rebuild this country even stronger than it’s ever been, and it’s because of people like Captain Wade that have served and given everything."

Wade said, “that’s a fantastic word – veteran. You didn’t hear black veteran, white veteran, green veteran, blue veteran. You didn’t hear male veteran, female veteran. We’re veterans. All of us. We bleed green. We’re a family."