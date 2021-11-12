Ranger College sole finalist for president of college

Special to the Bulletin

Derrick Worrels, senior vice president of Ranger College, has been named sole finalist for president of the college as the current president, Dr. Bill Campion, prepares to retire, Ranger College announced in a press release.

The press release states:

Almost 13 years ago in 2009, knowing there would be challenges, Dr. William Campion took the position of president at Ranger College.

“Probably the biggest challenge was convincing people to see that Ranger College was actually a diamond in the rough,” he said in a recent interview. “The rough places just needed to be smoothed away.”

The state voted to close four community colleges - Ranger College being one of them. Convincing officials, or even the general public, was not an easy task.

“We had to re-establish Ranger College as a viable two-year state institution,” Campion said. With the steady assistance of Jim Keffer, then representative for Texas House District 60, the college’s closing was halted.

Campion added: “We let accrediting agencies know that we not only would meet, but would exceed their standards of compliance. Ranger College was here to stay and would expand its services.”

Ranger College’s credibility was reestablished, campuses in Brown County and Stephenville initiated, new courses offered, and a sought after dual credit program provided to area schools.

“We serve 70 school district with a dual credit program and have made great friends with the superintendents. The program is going really good.” Campion said.

Renovations and new buildings improved student life and the look of the Ranger campus. Academically, the community college routinely receives state and national recognition. Athletic programs became very competitive, bringing back national titles in several categories.

“I am appreciative of how the college has grown,” Campion said.

Now, after more than 40 years serving as an educator and administrator, Campion will soon be retiring. A native of El Paso, Texas, he has served as president of five colleges: Trinity Valley College, Central Florida Community College, El Paso Community College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, and now Ranger College.

Campion was additionally honored for his years as a college coach and referee by being inducted into the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame; the Florida Community College Basketball Hall of Fame, and honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association with a Distinguished Service Award.

Campion spoke highly of his wife Sharon’s companionship and supporter during his years in the educational field. At Ranger College she worked in the president’s office and could, in his words, sometimes handle a dispute better than he.

Sharon Campion was known on campus as a Ranger College advocate, a friend and example to students and faculty members alike. Sharon and Bill Campion met while working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They were married on July 28, 1960.

Sharon made a good career for herself, he said, and was even J. Edgar Hoover’s favorite stenographer. Always for those who were less fortunate and in need, she helped start the JTPA program (Job Training Partnership Act) during the President Ronald Reagan administration, among many accomplishments.

Sharon grew up on a tobacco farm in Virginia, Campion said, and her mother emphasized the importance of education. She and three sisters were valedictorians of their school.

Sharon was a stay at home mother during their four daughter’s formative years. She strongly encouraged education for her children, who have done very well academically, Campion added.

“She was mother and father to our four daughters at times,” he said. “If there is anything I would change in all those years, it would be to put the family more front and center. Those bright lights don’t always have depth - family issues do.”

Ranger College Board of Regents considered several applicants for the position of president following Campion’s retirement. The sole finalist, Derrick Worrels, Senior Vice President of Ranger College, was announced at Monday’s board meeting.

Ranger College’s centennial will be celebrated in 2026. Campion said he is certain that Derrick Worrels will appreciate, as he does, the progress made by Ranger College, be dedicated to continuing and upholding the college’s advancement and have great ideas for the future. Campion and Worrels have worked together for many years.

“Choosing Derrick Worrels is the best way to remain on a course set to assure success for Ranger College,” Campion said.

Campion was asked if, during his tenure at Ranger College, there was anything not accomplished that he wished could have been.

“I have high hopes for Ranger College, but there is one thing that didn’t get done; the tax base was not increased. Only 3 percent of the college’s income is from local taxes. Statewide, community colleges in Texas receive a larger portion of their budget from their local tax base. In the long term, someone must step up - Brown County, Erath County."