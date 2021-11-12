TGIF: Anniversaries remind us of sacrifices made on our behalf

Brownwood Bulletin

Anniversaries from both world wars waged in the 20th century show up on our calendars this month and next.

On Thursday, Americans marked Veterans Day, which was originally observed as Armistice Day in recognition of the end of World War I in 1918. The phrase “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” — the hour when an armistice between Germany and the Allied nations went in effect — is the way many remember it. It’s also one of the few federal holidays that always fall on a specific date, as opposed to holidays like Memorial Day which since 1967 has been fixed on the last Monday of May.

Armistice Day was first observed on November 11, 1919, and Congress made it official in 1926. The holiday was expanded in 1954 to honor all of our nation’s military veterans, and only the more senior of our senior citizens today recall when November 11 was known as Armistice Day.

The Central Texas Veterans Memorial in Camp Bowie was the site of a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. The names of each Brown County resident who perished in military service since World War I are chiseled in stone so none of us will ever forget them. If you missed the ceremony, and especially if you’ve never visited the memorial, please go. It’s an outside exhibit, and open to the public off Memorial Park Drive.

It’s a special place for a community that for decades has had a caring spot in its heart for those who have made such a sacrifice. A monument listing our dead from World War I was placed at what then was the Brownwood High School campus at the corner of Avenue B and Austin Avenue. Another monument with the names of those who lost their lives during World War II was erected at Coggin Park. Now, others who gave their all during other conflicts have received similar recognition. All those names, along with the two world war memorials that have been relocated, are on display in one place.

Additional markers at the memorial include information specific to Camp Bowie and Brownwood’s ties to famous battles and military leaders during World War II. Visitors may want to reserve 20 or 30 minutes to absorb it all.

Some believed World War I was the “war to end all wars,” but it was not to be. Two decades later, Europe was again consumed in multi-national conflict, and by the end of 1941, the United States had become an important participant.

That brings us to the other key date. Next month will be the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, which promptly resulted in a declaration of war by the United States. America may have been reluctant to become involved with the war that was consuming the rest of the world, but once its own security had been threatened, America responded with full force.

The free world mobilized to fight tyranny for the second time in only decades. Many of us are convinced that without the brave men and women who risked — and too often gave — their lives in service to their country in those wars, we would all be living in a much different world today. At the very least, our world would be a horribly different place had World War II not ended the way it did. Those from Brownwood who built, and those from across the nation who served at, Camp Bowie played a critical role.

I don’t want to diminish the service of men and women who served in other, less unified times in American history. They risked their lives and left behind civilian careers and loved ones just as members of what we know as the “greatest generation” did. We honor veterans from the wars before then, plus the conflicts since then. We especially remember those who died while serving.

Appropriately on Thursday, the Brown County Museum of History opened an important exhibit, “Vietnam Veterans: Our Forgotten Heroes,” showcasing artifacts and the story of Capt. Paul Wade. He is a Brown County resident who served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Wade was scheduled to receive the Purple Heart during the ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial on Thursday, a medal earned during his service in Vietnam.

Memorabilia from other Vietnam veterans and their families have also been solicited and will be on display at the museum through the end of the year.

Americans honor these heroes every Veterans Day. Doing so is more than a responsibility, it’s a privilege of every good citizen.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.