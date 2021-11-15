TexasBank Bangs Branch plans Christmas Craft Show

Brownwood Bulletin

Once again, for the 27th year, Mattie Byler and TexasBank Bangs Branch is reaching out to the community and allowing artist and crafters to gather and sell their beautiful works of art to the public in their Community area of the bank.

This handcrafted show begins Monday, November 22, at 9 a.m. and is open banking hours until December 28. Everything is totally hand crafted or created, no resale.

There will be a total of 30 different artists who will be offering their creations for sale.

Texas Bank is open Monday- Thursday, 9-3 and Friday, 9-4. The show will be open Saturday, December 11 from 10-3 for those last minute purchases for the holidays. For Further information, contact, LaFreda Kilburn, 325 998 1567