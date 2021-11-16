Bangs council chooses new police chief

BANGS – Bangs City Council meetings unanimously agreed Monday to offer the job of police chief to Robert Garcia, a 13-year law enforcement veteran from Spur.

Bangs Mayor Rick Phelps called Garcia Tuesday morning and offered him the job. Garcia accepted the offer and will start at $49,000 a year, Phelps said.

"We're shooting for a start date of Dec. 15, but he feels like he can be here sooner so he can begin working," Phelps said.

Garcia, 32, is the former police chief of the Spur Police Department and left the job about a year ago for a better paying job with a beverage disbribution company, Phelps said.

Garcia did not attend the Bangs council meeting because he was working at his job in Spur Monday night.

“He just seems like the right person for this place,” Phelps said.

Phelps said Garcia “could be a real asset, and someone the citizens of Bangs can feel like they know and trust, and see he’s going to be there for them in case they need anything.”

Spur, which has a population of about 1,300, is in Dickens County, 70 miles east of Lubbock.

Garcia, who was one of four candidates a Bangs police chief search committee interviewed for the job, will replace Jorge Camarillo, who was fired by the council on Sept. 13.

Garcia and his wife have a 13-year-old son who lives with them and two other children who live elsewhere.

The Bangs Police Department hasn’t had any officers on the job since Aug. 14, the day two officers in the three-person department resigned and Camarillo went on medical leave. Camarillo never returned to work before being fired.

The city is seeking applicants for police officer and hopes to hire two officers, Phelps said.

Phelps, who served on the police chief search committee along with council members Greggory Cassaday and Anita Purcell, said the three had lengthy conversations and discussions after interviewing the four candidates and were recommending Garcia for the job.

Garcia started his law enforcement career working in the jail, then became a patrol officer and later chief in Spur, Phelps said.

“There were some things that we noticed that we liked about him,” Phelps said. “One of them is, this guy’s got a lot of energy. He’s very in tune with wanting to get ingrained with the Bangs community.”

Phelps said he was also impressed when he asked Garcia about the importance of working with neighboring agencies. “He said ‘I can’t do my job properly if I’m not working with them,’” Phelps said. “He left a really good impression. All of the candidates could have been ideal, but his traits and the things that he wants to do in this town really stuck out with the tree of us. And because he’s excited, and he wants to be here.”

Phelps said while Garcia had left a low-paying job as the Spur police chief for a better paying job with the beverage company, “he knows that his calling is in law enforcement and that’s where he wants to be.”

Phelps, Cassaday and Purcell said they had taken their time in choosing Garcia and checked out his references, which all came back good. The three said they had not wanted to make a quick decision just to get someone hired.

“He is the best candidate,” Phelps reiterated.

Cassaday said, “(Garcia) was real adamant (saying) it starts at the top, and he has to work with his other officers or it’s not going to work. He wants the community to trust the police force, and that was a big issue on my end, because for the past several years, we’ve had issues with trust from the community with our police force. He was real adamant about making sure we get that trust back, and that our citizens understand (the officers) are there for them, not the other way around.

Powell said, “he seemed like he really wanted to be on top of everything and to put together a good department. He wanted to be aware of anything his officers did and he wants it on his desk the next day.”

Phelps said the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has done a “phenomenal job” providing law enforcement coverage in Bangs with the absence of Bangs police officers. Now, Phelps said, it’s exciting for Bangs to have a new police chief.

"I’m very happy about it. To be able to have our own chief hired ... it's exciting it truly is, and I’m excited to see how we move forward getting new officers,” Phelps said. “This is a chief that knows nobody in Bangs. He’s coming here with a fresh start, fresh mind, and he’s going to be meeting everybody on the same level.

He’s going to be able to come in here and train his officers the way he was trained. He’s got this energy and love for small towns, and he’s excited and he wants to be here. I believe this will be a chief that everyone will be proud of.”