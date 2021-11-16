Races develop in Brown County Republican Party primaries

The filing period for the March 2022 Texas primary elections opened Monday, and local races developed as candidates filed paperwork in the Brown County Courthouse with Brown County Republican Party chairman Robert Porter.

Candidates who filed as of Tuesday are:

• Incumbent Brown County Judge Paul Lilly and challenger Molly Smith.

• Incumbent Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Ted Perez and challenger Rusty Howell.

• Incumbent Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.

• Incumbent Precinct 2 County Commissioner Joel Kelton and challenger Bo Allen Jr.

• George Huseman filed for Precinct 4 county commissioner.

• Brian Edwards filed for Precinct 3 justice of the peace.

No candidates had filed with the Brown County Democrat Party.

The filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 13.