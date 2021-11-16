Sex offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

Special to the Bulletin

District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Robert Parmer stood trial before before 35th Judicial District Judge Mike Smith. Smith convicted Parmer of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney LorAnn Garrett Newman presented evidence that Parmer failed to comply with his requirements as a registered sex offender in Brown County. Brownwood police detective Kim Holland testified that Parmer was required to register as a sex offender from a 1997 conviction of sexual assault of a young child. In 2011, Parmer was convicted of a sexual assault.

Because of these two offenses, Parmer was required to report quarterly and report when he changed his address. Brownwood police detective Brian Rice testified that Parmer failed to comply with the requirement when he moved his place of residence and did not inform the Brownwood Police Department properly.

Parmer was previously convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2005.

Newman asked the court to sentence Parmer to 60 years in prison to protect the community because Parmer was convicted of two previous child sexual assault crimes, as well as failure to register as a sex offender.

In other recent court cases:

William Ray Carroll pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and engaging in organized in criminal activity and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ryan Neil Hunt pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Hunt pleaded to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to five years in prison.