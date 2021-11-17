Pfluger: The valiance of our veterans must not be forgotten

Brownwood Bulletin

Veterans Day offers our nation a chance to reset. To take a moment to pause and to honor the heroes who were brave enough to don the uniform, risk their lives, and sacrifice so much of themselves defending our country.

Our country needs more of that selfless sacrifice right now, especially as we face many crises at home and abroad. We see them along our borders and in our classrooms, through uneasiness in our economy as prices rise, to emptying shelves and government mandates. We all feel bitter division among family members, friends, acquaintances, and strangers. Abroad, authoritarian regimes are getting stronger, an energy crisis is rocking the entire European continent, and terrorist organizations are seizing power.

Undergirding all of these crises is an ideological battle between freedom and control. The idea that families should make decisions for themselves — versus the mindset that the government knows better.

I stand firmly on the side of freedom.

I believe that the veterans in this country today, and the countless others who died in the fight, will be the catalyst to reorient our country back on track towards freedom and liberty. It will not be easy, but our nation has taken every challenge and moment of division thus far and emerged even stronger on the other side.

In John Chapter 15, verse 13, Jesus tells us: “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

There are around 19 million veterans in the United States today -- each and every one was willing to lay down their life in defense of this country we love. Jesus himself said there can be no greater sign of love. It is humbling to know that there are 19 million with us today, and countless who have come before in the history of our nation, who not only have this love, but were willing to act on it.

In fact, there are thousands of these heroes in our district alone.

One of my own personal heroes is a veteran named Phil George. Phil George is a legend in San Angelo, and a veteran of both World War II and the Vietnam War — where he spent years of service as an incredibly talented reconnaissance pilot. When our nation called, he answered. Multiple times. I cannot overstate the sacrifices he made, both professionally and personally, by putting his career as a basketball coach on hold and leaving his loving wife and children at home to defend our Nation.

His stories are incredible, his faith in God palpable, and his love for his late wife and family inspiring. Countless lives were saved because of the heroism, bravery, and selfless sacrifices of veterans like Phil.

We must never take for granted their sacrifice, as well as the sacrifices of the family members who supported these service members and enabled them to charge forward in the fight for freedom.

The valiance of our veterans must not be forgotten. The sacrifices of our veterans and their loved ones are valued. Because of veterans and their bravery, Camille and I can raise our daughters in a country that is safe and secure, and full of countless possibilities and boundless opportunities.

I believe that when we are thankful for our blessings and united in patriotism, we can begin to heal our nation. I hope you will join me in reflection of this past Veterans Day, in hope for the promise that the sacrifice of our service members brings, and in prayer for a better tomorrow.