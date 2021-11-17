Six Brownwood choir students qualify for area auditions

Special to the Bulletin
Brownwood High School choir members are pictured. Six of the students have qualified for Area auditions.

Thirteen Brownwood High School choir members performed at the Region 7 TMEA All-Region Choir Concert this past weekend. After the concert they found out the results from their second round  Pre-Area auditions from Nov. 9.

Six students are moving on to Area Auditions in January, and four alternates are hoping for a chance to go as well, ” choir director Jennifer Reeves said.

The following students qualified for Area Auditions:

Altos

Claire Clayton - Chair 3

Tenors

Jonathan Woods - Chair 3

Caleb Towns - Chair 6

Langston Barnes - Chair 7

Basses

Seth Adkins - Chair 3

John "Jack" Field - Chair 7

Alternates

Krysta Airheart - 1st alternate for Sopranos

Colton Stewart - 1st alternate for Tenors

Yovani Figueroa - 2nd alternate for Tenors

Gray Stewardson - 1st alternate for Basses