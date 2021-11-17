Six Brownwood choir students qualify for area auditions
Thirteen Brownwood High School choir members performed at the Region 7 TMEA All-Region Choir Concert this past weekend. After the concert they found out the results from their second round Pre-Area auditions from Nov. 9.
Six students are moving on to Area Auditions in January, and four alternates are hoping for a chance to go as well, ” choir director Jennifer Reeves said.
The following students qualified for Area Auditions:
Altos
Claire Clayton - Chair 3
Tenors
Jonathan Woods - Chair 3
Caleb Towns - Chair 6
Langston Barnes - Chair 7
Basses
Seth Adkins - Chair 3
John "Jack" Field - Chair 7
Alternates
Krysta Airheart - 1st alternate for Sopranos
Colton Stewart - 1st alternate for Tenors
Yovani Figueroa - 2nd alternate for Tenors
Gray Stewardson - 1st alternate for Basses