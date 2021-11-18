New street signs spruce up two downtown Brownwood intersections

Two intersections in downtown Brownwood have a new look thanks to some large, new street signs.

City street workers have hung the street signs beneath the traffic signals at the Baker and Fisk and Baker and Center intersections. The signs will be illuminated at night, and workers with Mike Smith's Sign and Crane Service wired up the lights for their nighttime illumination.

"That was something that the BMDD (Brownwood Municipal Development District) participated in," BMDD executive director Ray Tipton said.

"We approved some funding for that. It was a product that a sign company had, and it provided some unique sign possibilities. They're usually used in downtown districts. We thought it would be a way to better illustrate the names of the streets, and they are lighted signs. At some point they should have some illumination -- just a way to beautify and make those signs a little more functional for downtown."

Tipton said signs for the two intersections are the only ones that have been purchased, but that may change.

"Once we perfect the look and the way that they work, we're probably going to look at doing some more," Tipton said.

"They're designed for traffic signals so there's pretty minimal traffic signals in downtown, but we wanted to be sure it was in the areas between Baker and Center and Fisk just because that's kind of the hub of activity these days. And the cost was pretty minimal. They were just a few thousand dollars."