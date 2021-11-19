Brownwood High School inducts 74 into National Honor Society

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School held the induction ceremony for the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society on Wednesday, November 17, in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Seventy-four new members were inducted during the ceremony, which featured Brown County Court-at-Law Judge Sam Moss as the guest speaker.

Those inducted were:

Chloe Adamez, Roan Aguinaga, Kali Alvizo, Dryden Anderson, Heaven Badillo, Alexis Berndt, Kaden Bessent, Taylor Bessent, Andrew Boren, Lilly Brasher, Madison Brooks, Bailey Burkett, Emma Carroll, Averi Cecil, Magaly Cervantes, Ava Choate, Ataleigh Constancio, Tatum Dehart, Noeli De La Torre, Natalie Edmonds, Michelle Fletes-Morales, Isabella Garza, Dillon Gatlin, Campbell Gilmore, Eli Goodrich, Chloey Guthrie, Cameron Harte, Kinnison Harvey, Carson Hill, Aidan Howard, Owen Huntsinger, Kennedi Johnson, Joshua Chance Jones, Chrisian Kinzler, Ryder Lancaster, Peter Le, Ta’ Ha Lee, Bryce Lopez, Liliana Lujan, Kendra Martinez, Liam McNeese, Adrianna Mendoza, Luke Moss, Caleb Nelson, Aishwarya Nigalye, Jordan O’Neal, Gabriela Peña, John Perez, Tommy Perez, Taylor Pinckney, Karrina Price, Madi Pyle, Jazmine Rivas, Chris Robinson, Cecilia Rodriguez, Christoffer Rodriguez, Isaiah Rodriguez, Graciela Sanchez, Priscilla Sanchez, Carli Schoen, Madalyn Scull, Trinity Sessoms, Lyric Shaw, Jesslyn Sliger, Marian Soto, Addison Strickland, Jadie Sudderth,

Nicolas Thames, Ashton Thompson, Kyla Tressler, Ethan Waldrop, Peyton Wells, Shyli Winstead, and Kassidy Wooten.

Current officers for the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society are Weston Burns (President), Naysa Leach (Vice President), Kylie Wooten (Secretary), Samantha Yoder (Treasurer), and Brianna Garcia (Public Relations).