Christmas concert to be performed at HPU on Nov. 30

The Central Texas Community Band and the Howard Payne University Symphonic Band will present a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at L.J. Mims Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert, titled “A Star in the Sky,” will feature Christmas favorites, including classic carols and showtunes. Additionally, Dr. Greg Church, professor of music at HPU, will lead a sing-along with the audience.

“We may have a few surprises during the performance, such as a visit from Santa,” said Frank Nelson, director of bands at HPU. “I hope the community will come out and support live music during this time of celebration. It will be a great evening of fun.”

The Central Texas Community Band is made up of local musicians from age 14 through senior adults and is supported by the HPU School of Music and Fine Arts.

Contact the School of Music and Fine Arts at 325-649-8500 for more information about the Christmas concert and the Central Texas Community Band.