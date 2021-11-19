Four simple ways to move more during the holidays

Brownwood Bulletin

The holiday season is approaching which often means a busier schedule. From planning family meals to cleaning or decorating, when our schedules pick up, it is easy to skip one thing that we all need, physical activity! Below are four ways to move more during this holiday season.

1. Dance Party

Play your favorite holiday music and share your favorite dance moves while cleaning, decorating, cooking, or putting the finishing touches on the house. Make it a dance contest and see who has the best dance moves in the house!

2. Walk Around

Walk around the neighborhood with family and friends and enjoy the different holiday decorations. Additionally, bring together a group for a community holiday themed run or walk. Many communities offer several distances for all ages and skill levels.

3. Create Your Own Obstacle Course

Plan out a holiday obstacle course for the whole family and neighbors to enjoy. All ages can be included. This activity provides a fun opportunity to meet new neighbors and connect with old ones.

4. Flag Football

Instead of sitting and watching a football game, become part of one! Take the game outdoors by playing flag football. Assemble teams in creative ways like ‘boys vs girls,’ or ‘kids vs adults!’ Add to the competition, losing team does the dinner dishes!

Remember to include physical activity during your holiday celebrations. Whether it is badminton, horseshoes, a cornhole game, croquet, or a game you create on your own, you will be surprised how much fun it can be!

Written by Daisy Castillo, Extension Agent - Better Living for Texans Content Source: https://www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-orlando/blog/tips-staying-active-during-holidays Photo source: https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/photo-gallery/family-playing-football

Recipe of the Month Recipe and photo source: MyPlate Kitchen, https://www.myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet potato casserole is rich in flavor and low in fat.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons 1% low fat milk

1½ teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup dry quick cooking oats

15 ounces of low sodium canned sweet potatoes, drained and chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a small bowl, combine milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, and oatmeal. Mix well and set aside.

3. Evenly spread sweet potatoes in a medium-size baking pan.

4. Add the oatmeal mixture on top of the sweet potatoes.

5. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve hot or refrigerate and serve cold.

Nutrients Per Serving: 94 calories, 1 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 30 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 1 g added sug