HPU’s undergraduate nursing program receives national accreditation

The Howard Payne University School of Nursing was notified that the baccalaureate degree program in nursing has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), www.ccneaccreditation.org. The accreditation is effective as of Oct. 21, 2020, the date of the program’s CCNE evaluation.

“The ‘gold standard’ for baccalaureate nursing education is national accreditation,” said Dr. Nina Ouimette, dean of the School of Nursing and professor of nursing. “Accreditation from the CCNE will affirm quality national education standards for our program. It enables our students to have more opportunities for graduate education and career choices, in addition to opening up eligibility for additional student scholarships and financial aid.”

The CCNE is officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency that ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing.

HPU’s undergraduate nursing program was accredited by the CCNE after meeting the organization’s four accreditation standards, related to the program’s mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching, and assessment and achievement of program outcomes.

“This accreditation is a strong affirmation of the quality of our nursing program,” said Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president. “I’m proud of Dr. Ouimette and all the personnel in the School of Nursing for their commitment to excellence as they help equip men and women to help others in this career field.”

In 2018, the School of Nursing received unanimous approval from the Texas Board of Nursing to offer the pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. The organization reaffirmed its approval for the program in 2020.

