Music program at Coggin Intermediate spreads joy

Special to the Bulletin

Last week, Bush and her students honored Brownwood’s veterans with a program that premiered two nights in a row. Songs included “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Armed Forces Medley,” “Taps Song,” “On Veteran’s Day,” “Thank You Soldiers,” and more!

Bush said she wants students to understand how important it is to remember, honor, and respect the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our nation and American people.

“I want them to feel pride when they see the flag or see military personnel. With everything that has been happening in our country, we need to stand united and be patriotic. I hope that working on our program will help my students feel these emotions,” said Bush.

The music program at Coggin Intermediate is preparing for the holiday season with great plans in store for the whole community to look forward to.

Bush said she is excited to work on Christmas music with her students and looks forward to showcasing their talents.

“We will not have a program but will go caroling outside of Coggin a couple of afternoons, at the end of the day, before school lets out. We may also be singing at some banks,” said Bush.

Bush has successfully crafted a music program at Coggin Intermediate that celebrates fine arts and encourages students to use their talents and pursue their passions.