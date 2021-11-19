Reminder: Everyone invited to HPU's Community Thanksgiving Meal

Special to the Bulletin

Area residents and visitors are invited to the 37th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal will consist of turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. For those unable to join friends and neighbors at HPU, volunteers will deliver meals in Brownwood and Early. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 by noon on Monday, November 22.

The annual tradition resumes this year after being suspended in 2020 due to concerns related to COVID-19. In 2019, nearly 600 meals were served on campus and more than 1,700 meals were delivered in the Brownwood and Early areas.

Those interested in volunteering their time can assist with serving food and beverages, boxing meals to go, delivering meals to home and cleaning. Numerous opportunities are available to serve the community at this event.