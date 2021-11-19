Three local races develop in first week of primary filings
Steve Nash
Brownwood Bulletin
The first week of filing in the March primary elections in Texas ended with races developing in the contests for Brown County judge, Precinct 2 county commissioner and Precinct 4 justice of the peace.
Candidates who have filed with the Brown County Republican Party are:
County judge -- incumbent Paul Lilly and challenger Molly Smith.
Precinct 2 county commissioner -- incumbent Joel Kelton and challenger Bo Allen.
Precinct 4 justice of the peace -- incumbent Ted Perez and challenger Rusty Howell.
Additional filings are:
Precinct 4 commissioner -- George Huseman.
Precinct 1 justice of the peace -- incumbent Doug Hurt.
Precinct 3 justice of the peace -- incumbent Bryan Thompson