Britton announces candidacy for Brown County judge

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County Attorney Shane Britton announced he is running for Brown County judge and will face County Judge Paul Lilly in the March Primary. Britton has been the County Attorney since January 1, 2001.

Britton made the announcement in an email to the media, creating a three-way race in Brown County Republican Party Primary between Britton, incumbent Paul Lilly and Molly Smith.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the office of Brown County judge," Britton said via email. “Working for the citizens of Brown County has been a true honor and I am extremely proud of the achievements we have made. However, the lack of leadership in the office of county judge is a huge problem that must be addressed.”

“As county judge I will work harder than ever to ensure complete and total transparency of all the business of the county, particularly in financial transactions; control the tax burdens on our citizens; and encourage citizen participation in the budgeting process. The money spent by the county is the taxpayer’s money, not the county judge’s money, and the citizens need to tell the county judge how they want it spent.”

“Additionally, I will reopen the county court that Judge Lilly has closed to regular judicial activities. We simply cannot close one whole court and expect cases to be timely and efficiently heard”.

Britton, 55, moved to Brownwood in June 1997 when he took a position as assistant district attorney in Lee Haney’s office. He then became county attorney on January 1, 2001. Since then, he has been reelected five times.

Britton has seen "unprecedented success."

"During my tenure we have successfully prosecuted over 26,000 criminal cases, hundreds of juvenile delinquency cases, over 1,000 Child Protective Services cases and collected more than $3 million in restitution for victims and local merchants. However, it is time to serve the community in a different way," Britton said.

Britton graduated from Abilene Christian University and Texas A&M University School of Law. Britton is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice in all Texas state courts.

Britton said he has been deeply involved in the community. He served on the boards of the Center for Life Resources (MHMR), Janie Clements Foundation, Texas Council of Community Centers, Cherokee Children’s Home, Heart of Texas Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center, as well as volunteering for many other organizations.

Britton and his family have attended Austin Avenue Church of Christ since 1997 where his wife has attended since her family moved to Brownwood in 1982.

Britton and his wife Paige (daughter of Les and Ann Fisher) have three daughters: Brooklyn, who is an AP History teacher at Brownwood High School and is married to Reid Longabaugh; Chandler, who is a freshman at Howard Payne University; and Berkeley who is a a senior at Brownwood High School.

Britton participated in his first Republican political event in 1979 when he served as an usher during the inauguration of Bill Clements as Governor of Texas and has been a proud Republican ever since. The primary election will be held in March of 2022.

Britton, who began his current term as county attorney in January 2021, said his announcement serves as "automatic resignation" as county attorney. Britton said he will remain in office until his successor takes office.

The commissioners court will call a special election for November for the county attorney's office, Britton said.