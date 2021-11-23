Brownwood council OKs incentives for businesses

Brownwood City Council members approved several incentives Tuesday for businesses including a $50,000 incentive for the Brownwood Hotel renovation project.

Council members approved the incentive to Historic Brownwood Hotel LLC for the waiving of landfill, sanitation and permit fees for the removal of debris from the building.

In other business, council members ratified earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District in approving:

* Howard Payne University -- $42,850 infrastructure reimbursement incentive for street improvements, a new sidewalk and curb and gutter in the 900 block of Center Avenue near HPU's new welcome center, which remains under construction

* Andy's Pest Troopers -- $20,000 Building Improvement Incentive Program grant. The business is relocating to 410 S. Broadway and the will be remodeling the building.

* Chris and Missy Ryan -- $20,000 Building Improvement Incentive Program grant. The Ryans are renovating 200 N. Fisk for a new tenant, Primal Brewing, which is relocating from Baird to Brownwood.

Additionally, council members:

* Approved closing a 177-foot section of Hughley Street from Pecan to Riverside. The section is between two shops belonging to Cen-Tex Body and Paint. The closure will allow additional space for parking so vehicles won't be parked along Pecan or Riverside, which has created safety issues.

* Agreed to join the city with State of Texas and political subdivisions as a party in the Texas Opioid Settlement Agreements. The city is estimated to receive $203,000 in grants.

* Approved resolutions authorizing the redistricting among city wards based on the 2020 census. The Knight Law Firm, which the city hired to assess population differences in wards, has said the city needs to redistrict.

* Authorized the city manager to sign an agreement that allows the Brownwood Public Library to participate in an ebook/digital library shared program. The library currently is in an ebook/digital audiobook consortium with 21 other small libraries that gives the community access to 13,700 ebooks and 2,507 audiobooks. The library will join the Texas Group which has a collection of 14 times as many titles that the community currently has access to.