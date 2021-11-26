TGIF: Count your blessings by making some alphabet soup

Brownwood Bulletin

When I was a child, my mother would often sing the hymn “Count Your Blessings,” and it didn’t matter whether the family was experiencing good times or bad.

“Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your blessings, see what God has done…”

Counting blessings is one way to give thanks, and this is the week set aside for that. So, let’s do what my mother said we ought to do — count our blessings, with a particular emphasis on Brown County. But let’s not count them one by one; let’s count them A to Z.

A — Autumn. Is there a more enjoyable season in this part of Texas than autumn? The heat of summer is behind us, there’s a crispness in the morning air, and we still have the Christmas holidays just ahead. Spring brings moderate temperatures too, but quite often violent thunderstorms come along with the changing weather patterns.

B — Butterflies. Butterflies have been abundant in recent weeks, and that’s quite normal. This area is on the flight pattern of the magnificent Monarch butterflies as they make their trek south into Mexico.

C — Churches. Brownwood and neighboring towns in Brown County may not have a church on every corner, but faith is very important to a significant percentage of the local population. And most churches are putting their faith into action by helping area residents in need, as well as others in mission fields around the world.

D — Downtown. Brownwood’s central business district has been the focal point of commerce since the city was settled, and it really came into its own during World War II and Camp Bowie days. More recently, the downtown area has been revitalized with businesses, specialty shops, restaurants, food and drink destinations, offices, and the beautifully restored Lyric Theatre.

E — Enchiladas. This one’s just for me. You won’t find a bad enchilada anywhere you go. I could launch into a list of food items found on menus of all locally owned restaurants and diners that make our community special, but that might prompt an A to Z list all its own. I’ll start the research.

F — Fulfilling careers. This is primarily a tip of the hat to major employers in Camp Bowie, but also to numerous small businesses, that provide good jobs. Accordingly, young people can get their educations here and hang around to pursue their careers.

G — Generosity. I’m hard pressed to think of a community of this size that is more generous with its resources, whether that means time, money, or energy.

H — High school athletics. This almost landed under “F” as simply “football,” but it’s specifically high school athletics that I believe is the greater endeavor here, with the key addition of Howard Payne sports. Our student athletes make their communities proud, and they also put outstanding teams on the field.

I — Institutions of higher learning. Led by Howard Payne University which has been in Brownwood since 1889, this category is well represented for a city and county of our size. Texas State Technical College and Ranger College round out the higher education options. Texas Tech has also opened an academic advising office for online classes.

J — Justice, law and order varieties. Let’s salute our police, fire, and judicial agencies for keeping residents safe. We don’t always say it or show it, but you’re appreciated.

K — King Cotton. This is a throw-back to the late 1800s when cotton was the primary cash crop in Brown County. It brought the railroads which put Brownwood on the map before the boll weevil forced producers into other “fields.”

L — Lake Brownwood. The lake was built to prevent downstream flooding, but it also provided the region a dependable, high quality supply of water as well as a major tourist and recreational attraction.

M — Medical community. Brownwood area residents are truly blessed to have its range of medical practices in a city this size, as well as the hospital to assist them caring for patients. This is a major plus when businesses and residents consider locating here.

N — Nostalgia. I don’t know many communities of any size that have as rich and complete a collection of local history as exists here. This is an accolade not only to historians of past generations, but also to history buffs who today serve as custodians of that treasure. And treasure it is. Brown County and Brownwood in particular have fascinating backstories, and current and future residents will be able to revisit those for generations to come.

O — Officeholders. Our communities have been fortunate to have had in the past, and to still have, dedicated elected officials and governmental officials who serve the public.

P — Pecan Bayou. By some accounts, this is the westernmost bayou in the United States. If you’ve not explored it by spending some time at Fabis Park or Riverside Park, you may not appreciate its beauty. Besides, if the bayou wasn’t here, Brownwood and Early might not have been settled at this location generations ago.

Q — Quadragenarians. OK, I’ll confess; candidates for this letter aren’t plentiful. The word describes people who are in their 40s. If such residents aren’t already leaders in local business and government, they soon will be. We older residents are weary. We need them to step up, and they are — along with others from adjacent decades.

R — Recreational opportunities. Parks and recreational facilities are priorities for community leaders, and our residents are the beneficiaries. Plus, they attract visitors from other areas.

S — School districts. Our children are our future, and we are in good hands with the teachers and staff of public schools in our area.

T — Travel. Brownwood/Early’s position in the geographic center of state makes us a crossroads for travelers. Tourism is more important to the local economy than some of us might realize.

U — Underdogs. Let’s hear it for the overachievers, whether it’s in commerce, education, or athletics. You can see them everywhere you look in Brown County.

V — Volunteers. Where would all of our charitable organizations be without volunteers? They would be closing their doors, in all probability. Thank you to every individual who can be described this way, and thank you for caring about others in our community.

W — Writing. OK, here’s another letter that’s purely personal. I’m blessed to be able to publish columns each Friday.

X — Xenial. This was another tough letter, until I spotted the word in a dictionary. It means being hospitable to visitors, which describes local residents perfectly.

Y — You. Two paragraphs back, I expressed my appreciation for being able to continue to write this column. I’m doubly blessed that you still read it.

Z — Zodiac. When we look up into a clear, Central Texas nighttime sky and view those stars and planets, we reflect on the beauty and majesty of creation. Light pollution is minimal when compared to major cities, and we can see much more than most other Texans can in metropolitan locations.

Indeed, counting blessings is almost as difficult as counting stars!

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.