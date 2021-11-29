Broughton files to run for Brown County attorney

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood attorney Jennifer Williams Broughton has filed to run for the office of Brown County Attorney in the upcoming Republican primary election.

Broughton was born and raised in Brownwood, graduating from Brownwood High School in 2000. She then graduated from Texas A&M University in 2004 where she met her husband, Clint Broughton. After college, Broughton attended St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Broughton began her law career in north Dallas. But after having their first child, the family moved home to Brownwood to raise their children in Broughton's hometown surrounded by friends and family. Since that time, Broughton has worked in private practice, ultimately buying and renovating a historic building in downtown Brownwood where her and Clint’s offices are located.

She has spent the last 10 years as a solo practitioner representing her clients in courtrooms in Brown County and throughout central Texas. Broughton is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is a certified mediator. She and her husband Clint have been involved and invested in Brown County since moving home 10 years ago. They have a son Lawson, who attends Early Elementary School and a daughter, Gwen in preschool.

Regarding filing for this position, Broughton said, “Interning in the Brown County Attorney’s office long ago is what made me want to become a lawyer. And while I am proud of the private practice that I have built, I believe the time is right for me to refocus on what made me choose this career to begin with which is serving my community. If given the opportunity, I look forward to devoting my experience and work ethic to this important role and conducting myself and this office in a professional manner that best serves the citizens of our county.”