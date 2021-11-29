Brown County 4-H news and updates

Dates to remember

November 30 – LIFE 101 second session 5 p.m. at the Extension Office

December

1 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:15 at Double H Mercantile

4 – Brown County 4-H Project Show at the Youth Fair Barns

12 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3 p.m. at Brownwood Middle School 13 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office

17 – Annual Community Service Project (Turkey Boxes) noon at the Extension Office

23-24 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

31 – Extension Office Closed for New Years

Project show

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 4 at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Entry fee for the show will be $5 per head and $5 per head for jackpot showmanship (showmanship will be broken up into juniors & seniors). You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate in the show (clover kids can participate). If you use a pen it is your responsibility to clean it out before you leave. The schedule is below. If you have any questions, contact the Extension office.

Schedule

7 a.m. ----------Barns open

7:30 a.m. ----------Purchase Weight Cards

8:30 a.m. ----------All weight cards for sheep, goats, swine, & rabbits must be turned in

9 a.m. ----------Begin Show (order: sheep, goats, swine, cattle) (rabbit show will start at 9:00a.m. in sheep and goat barn)

10 a.m. ---------All steer & heifer entry cards must be turned in

Cattle showmanship clinic

Immediately following the 4-H Project Show there will be a cattle showmanship clinic lead by Nick Gonzales. He will be providing showmanship tips and hints to help your showman become more confident and successful in the show ring.

Purebred gilt papers

If you have entered purebred gilts at any major show in Texas, we must upload registration papers into the validation system. For your gilts to be eligible to show you will need to bring your papers by the Extension Office by December 7th. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

LIFE 101 – 2

Life 101 is a youth program that focuses on filling in the missing pieces and assisting with the strategies to successfully launch into adulthood. The goal is to eliminate the idea of “Learning from their mistakes”.

Session 2 Topics:

Financial aid and student loans

Who: Brown County 4-H members 9th – 12th grade

Second workshop: November 30 at 5 p.m. at the Brown County Extension Office

If you would like more information, contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.

Turkey boxes

The Annual Community Service project is making 50 Turkey Boxes to be donated to the Family Service Center so that we can help families have Christmas dinner.

The boxes will be delivered to the Family Service Center on December 17. If you are planning on participating, you need to be at the Extension Office at noon on December 17. Pizza and drinks will be served for lunch. We will excuse 4-H members that want to participate who don’t have early release that Friday.

Brown County Fair Association workdays

January 8, 8 a.m. to noon.

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

November 1, 2021 – Application will be available online

November 30, 2021 – Submit your intent to County Office if you plan to apply

December 14, 2021 – Due for County Review February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

District 7 4-H scholarship trainings

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

November 30 – Virtual Training – Via TEAMS – 6:30 p.m.

For more information contact the Extension Office

Seeking volunteers

We are once again hosting A Day in the Brown County Show Ring at the 2022 Brown County Youth Fair. This show will showcase differently able students from across the county, and their 4-H/FFA member buddy, as they exhibit lambs.

The objective of A Day in the Brown County Ring is to give differently able youth an opportunity to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Exhibitors will be partnered up with a 4-H/FFA member who will help them present their lamb in the show ring. Each exhibitor will receive a t-shirt, lunch, rosette, and an amazing opportunity to show. The show will be after breeding sheep and does on Tuesday, January 11. We have partnered with the Youth Fair and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to help fund this event.

We are looking for youth volunteers to “buddy” up with exhibitors. Participants will be “showing” lambs so we will need volunteers to help supply the show lambs for that day. We want to keep the grade level of the volunteer’s 7th grade and up.

Each exhibitor will be partnered with two “buddies” (4-H/FFA members) that will assist with walking the lamb, on a halter, around the ring.

Tentative Schedule is as follows:

• Youth participants will arrive at Youth Fair Barn at 10 a.m. (we will need volunteers there by 9 a.m. for orientation)

• Participants will eat lunch around 11 a.m.

• Show will tentatively start at noon.

Each participant will get a rosette and a picture in front of the backdrop.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Extension Office to request a Youth Volunteer Application. The deadline to sign up is December 2. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.

Big Youth workshop

The BIG Youth Conference will host it's 2022 conference on January 11, 2022. This workshop will be hosted virtually, so you can join from your classroom, home, etc. This year's conference is focused on Empowering the youth voice in agriculture and will feature presentations from Dr. Whitt Weems, Director of Organization-Texas Farm Bureau, Wendy Scott, Extension Program Specialist for 4-H Youth Development in District 2, and a discussion panel hosted by our own District 8 4-H Chairman and Texas 4-H Council Second Vice President, Brinley Allison. The panel will feature State 4-H Council members and Texas FFA State Officers.

This conference is geared to promote youth leadership in agriculture and is open to any 4-H, FFA, or FCCLA, high school-aged member.

Registration is now open and will be open until December 31. On the registration form, you have a place to submit questions for our panelists. If you have a burning question about what it’s like to be a state officer, now is the time to get it answered! All details & the registration form can be found on our website: https://agrilife.org/d84h/events-and-activities/bigyouthworkshop/

20 Guns in 20 Days raffle fundraiser

The Texas 4-H Foundation is starting a 20 Guns in 20 Days raffle fundraiser. This fundraiser will support programs, scholarships, and grant opportunities in Districts 7 and 8. 1000 tickets will be available for purchase at a price of $100 per ticket. The drawings will begin January 5th and will continue for 20 days with a specific firearm assigned to each day. For more information and tickets are available at the following link: https://texas4hfoundation.rallyup.com/20gunraffle/Campaign/Details