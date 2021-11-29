City of Brownwood recognizes 22 employees with Core Value Awards

Special to the Bulletin

The City of Brownwood recently gave special recognition to 22 employees with Core Value Awards. Given annually, the Core Value Awards celebrate employees who have gone above and beyond their normal job duties to exhibit the city’s “I. S.E.R.V.E” Core Values: Integrity, Service, Excellence, Respect, Vision, and Empathy. Each year, City of Brownwood employees are nominated by their coworkers and supervisors for the awards.

The Sweet Ride Award is bestowed upon an employee who takes special pride and care of City of Brownwood vehicles and equipment. The 2021 Sweet Ride Award was given to Assistant Brownwood Fire Chief Jody Horton for his assistance with fleet vehicle repairs.

The Safety First Award is given to a City of Brownwood employee who is known for their dedication to safety on the job. Recognition is given for employees who work to ensure the safety of their teammates and coworkers throughout the year. The 2021 Safety First Award was granted to Michael Mobley with the Utilities Department for his outstanding commitment to safety.

The Service Hero Award is assigned to an employee who demonstrates outstanding personal interaction dealing with the public as well as their fellow coworkers. This award specifically highlights Service, Excellence, Respect, and Empathy. The 2021 Service Hero Award was presented to Lisa Collins in the Human Resources Department for her positive attitude and excellence when serving City of Brownwood employees, and Veronica Chairez with the city’s Parks and Recreation and Facilities Department for performing far beyond expectations with her excellent customer service.

The Good Samaritan Award recognizes employees who go above and beyond to help someone else with a significant need. Robyn Williams with the Brownwood Municipal Court received the 2021 Good Samaritan Award for her outstanding compassion, empathy, and service to her coworkers.

The Coach Award is given to a staff member who excels in training employees, not just in specific job duties, but in overall career development and character. The 2021 Coach Award was granted to Pablo Carbajal with the city’s Utilities Department for his excellence in training employees to receive vital certifications, as well as to Ada Lopez with the Health Department for her assistance with training employees to use important programs to better serve the community, and to Stephanie Morgan with the Brownwood Police Department for training coworkers with the utmost regard for integrity, honor, and dedication to the community.

The High Five Award goes to City of Brownwood employees who are always lifting their coworkers’ spirits, often encouraging others, and pushing the team to accomplish their goals. The 2021 High Five Award was given to Rossa Herrera with the Health Department for her outstanding service, excellence, and empathy with an exceptional positive attitude, and to Blaik Mair with the Brownwood Regional Airport for exhibiting truly outstanding service during sever weather events.

The Rookie Award is presented to employees who have worked for the City of Brownwood for less than two years and have exceeded expectations. Rookie Award Winners display all of the city’s Core Values, demonstrating integrity, service, excellence, respect, vision, and empathy. Six employees were recognized with the 2021 Rookie Award: David King with the Sanitation Department, Ian Henderson with Fleet Services, Misti Fraser with Public Works, Jacob Buchanan with the Street Department, Ramon Orquiz with Utilities, and Amanda Coers with Administration and the Brownwood Municipal Development District.

The Git-R-Done Award is given to staff members who take initiative and are known for getting the job done. This is shown through a high level of productivity, paired with excellence, safety, and teamwork. The 2021 Git-R-Done Award was bestowed upon six City of Brownwood employees: Mike Roy with Community Facilities, Josh Tatum with Development Services, Byron Bishop with the Sanitation Department, Colin Walker with Utilities, Rebecca Bradley with the Landfill, and Will Collins with the Street Department.

The City of Brownwood will be recognizing these award winners posts on their Facebook page throughout the month of December.