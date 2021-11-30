Britton to remain as 'holdover' county attorney

Shane Britton, one of three candidates for Brown County judge, will continue his current job as "holdover" county attorney through the Republican Party primary elections in March, Brown County commissioners decided in a sometimes contentious meeting Monday.

Commissioners called a special election for county attorney in November 2022. Candidates have until Dec. 13 to file for a place on the ballot in the March primaries.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly, who is seeking a second term, made a motion to appoint assistant county attorney Terri Moore as county attorney, which would have removed Britton from office. No commissioner seconded Lilly's motion so it did not go before commissioners for a vote.

A large audience packed the commissioners courtroom, and several citizens spoke out, saying they did not believe Britton should be allowed to remain in office as county attorney.

Britton, who has been county attorney since 2001, announced last week he is a candidate for county judge. Britton's announcement triggered the Resign to Run provision of the Texas Constitution. Resign to Run means Britton's amounted to an immediate resignation -- but the same provision allows Britton to remain in office as a "holdover" until his successor is sworn in.

"I feel pretty sure I'm going to be outvoted, but I make a motion to appoint the assistant county attorney until after the March primary," Lilly said. "Absent of a second, my motion will go nowhere. I do make the motion to appoint Ms. Moore ... that motion will die for lack of a second."

In an interview last week, Lilly said he thought allowing Britton to remain as county attorney violated the spirit and intent of Resign to Run, since Moore was available to be appointed to the seat.

Court-at-Law Judge Sam Moss speaks

Sam Moss, who serves as Brown County Court-at-Law judge, told commissioners he was not there to endorse anyone. Moss said he was concerned that removing Britton from office would negatively impact the court-at-law, where most of the county attorney's cases are held.

Removing Britton would leave one attorney -- Moore -- in the county attorney's office, and the job is too big for one attorney, Moss said. He did not believe another lawyer would be willing to work as assistant county attorney when the job would be "only for a few months."

Moss said there are about 800 cases pending in his court, which "is not behind. It's not uncommon for us to have 1,000 cases pending in the county court at law."

Moss said an assistant county attorney is needed because "there's too many places for a county attorney to be, for one person to run that office." He said in addition to the court-at-law, the county attorney also has CPS court, commissioners court and justice of the peace court. A single attorney in the office "can't be in all those places at the same time," Moss said, adding that his concern is preventing a backlog in cases.

"I don't have a dog in the fight as far as who the county attorney is," Moss said. "My dog in the fight is this: I need two lawyers up there in the county attorney's office."

Moss said commissioners "won't go wrong letting the voters decide who the next county attorney is. My recommendation is this: let's let the courts keep running. ... the law provides for holdover until there is a qualified candidate. What's a qualified candidate? It's going to be the person that the commissioners court appoints, or the voters decide. And we can have the voters decide here in a few months."

Moss said it "not a novel issue or a new issue by any stretch of the imagination. Bottom line is, you all can do what you want. You're going to be legally justified either way. My only opinion is about our courts running smoothly."

Moss said he recommends appointing the winner of the Republican Party primary as county attorney if there is no Democratic candidate.

Commissioners court's options

Lilly said the commissioners court could "do essentially one of two things. They can can appoint a qualified successor to serve until the next general election, which will be the March primary, or they can take no action and if they take action, then Mr. Britton would remain in office contrary to whatever the resign to run law says."

"It's not contrary to the law," Britton said. "The law is very clear and so for you to sit there and say 'contrary to the law' is not being honest."

Citizen's concern

A citizen asked how Britton could continue to do his job as county attorney while running a campaign for county judge. "How do you not say you didn't do anything Monday through Friday, 8 to 5, to benefit your campaign?" the citizen said, urging Britton to step down as county attorney "so there is no gray area."

"I'm running for re-election," Precinct 2 commissioner Joel Kelton said. "Am I supposed to resign because I'm running for re-election?"

Britton asked if Lilly needs to resign as county judge because he is campaigning for re-election.

The citizen replied that Kelton and Lilly are running for the same office that they already hold.

"So if you're campaigning for the same office you can campaign during the day, but if you're campaigning for a different office, you can't," Britton said.

'Under certain circumstances'

Lilly said the Texas Constitution "does allow for a holdover under certain circumstances. I don't agree that we've met those here but I've been outvoted. But what has been done is within the letter of the constitution. I want to make that very clear."

Additional filings

Brownwood attorney Jennifer Broughton filed Monday to run for county attorney in the Republican primary in March. Harold Thomas, a former police officer, filed to run for justice of the peace in Precinct 4, creating a three-way race.

Candidates who have filed or announced for office as of Tuesday are:

County judge -- Paul Lilly, Shane Britton, Molly Smith

Commissioner Precinct 2 -- Joel Kelton, Bo Allen, Jeff Hoskinson

Commissioner Precinct 4 -- Larry Traweek, George Huseman

JP precinct 1 -- Doug Hurt

JP Precinct 2 -- Harold Hogan

JP Precinct 3 -- Bryan Thompson, Brian Edwards

JP Precinct 4 -- Ted Perez, Rusty Howell, Harold Thomas

District clerk -- Cheryl Jones

Court at Law -- Sam Moss

County clerk -- Sharon Ferguson

County treasurer -- Ann Krpoun