Brownwood to celebrate Christmas Under the Stars

Special to the Bulletin

The Lighted Christmas Parade, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 in downtown Brownwood, will kick off the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce's 13th Annual Christmas Under the Stars festival.

After the Thursday night parade, festivities will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Depot Complex and the Lehnis Railroad Museum and Visitor Center.

The festival will feature holiday games, crafts, food and attractions for kids of all ages. Key attractions will include Santa Claus, Big Wheel Races, Christmas Karaoke and more.

Treats for Santa

The festival will include the Treats for Santa Bake-off competition.

Area bakers can enter the contest to show off their skills in several categories including pies, cakes, bars/brownies, cookies, bread/rolls, and muffins. The contest will take place on the second day of the festival, Saturday, December 4. Baked goods will only be accepted on Saturday, December 4 from 3-4 p.m. at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and judging will begin at 4:30 PM.

Scoring for each treat will be based on taste, appearance and originality. There is no cost to enter the competition and cash prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place winners. Entry forms are available at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce or can submitted through BrownwoodChristmas.com.

Call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 for more information or visit BrownwoodChristmas.com. ###

Sipping Under the Stars

The Second Annual Sipping Under the Stars, sponsored by Brownwood Municipal Development District and Pioneer Tap House, will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

This is a wine and beer tasting event designed to bring customers to downtown Brownwood businesses. VIP tasting tickets for the event are $30 per person, and include 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, wine tote bag, map of participating merchants, and exclusive offers from downtown merchants.

General admission tickets may be purchased for 10 tasting tickets for $20. Check in begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Landmark Life Insurance lobby, located between Nathana's and Brownwood Music. Parking is available in the Landmark Life Building Parking Lot (formerly the Bank of America Building).

Start your stroll downtown while shopping at participating boutiques and merchants. Spirit of Texas Winery, Cockrell Vineyards, Blue Duck Winery, William Chris Vineyards, and Wedding Oak Winery will be set up inside merchant buildings downtown. Each winery will have its signature wines for sale by the glass or bottle.

Enjoy tastings or purchase by the glass or flight selections from The Turtle Restaurant, Teddy’s Brewhaus and Pioneer Tap House.

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to take health precautions such as wearing a mask and washing hands regularly. Store owners will be monitoring venue capacity limits throughout the event. Tickets are available at sippingunderthestars.eventbrite.com.