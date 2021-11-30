Coggin Intermediate School Sixth Grade 6th Super Bowl is Dec. 8

Special to the Bulletin
Sixth grade super bowl

The Lions and Chiefs are scheduled to face off in the 2021 6th Grade Super Bowl event at Gordon Wood Stadium on Wednesday, December 8, at 9 a.m.

In addition to the flag football showdown, the event will include a performance of the National Anthem by the Coggin Intermediate School (CIS) Choir and a halftime show featuring the BHS Band.

All CIS students will be bussed to the stadium to enjoy the game and cheer on the players.

Below is the order of events:

• Fight Song (Players run through signs prepared by 6th grade Art and Mrs. Holcomb)

• National Anthem by CIS Choir, directed by Mrs. Torres

• Coin Toss

• Kick Off

• Halftime show by Brownwood High School Band, directed by Mr. and Mrs. Lambert

• Start of 2nd half

• Game ends (Team pictures will be taken, and buses will be loaded to return students to Coggin Intermediate School)