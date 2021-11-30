Coggin Intermediate School Sixth Grade 6th Super Bowl is Dec. 8

Special to the Bulletin

The Lions and Chiefs are scheduled to face off in the 2021 6th Grade Super Bowl event at Gordon Wood Stadium on Wednesday, December 8, at 9 a.m.

In addition to the flag football showdown, the event will include a performance of the National Anthem by the Coggin Intermediate School (CIS) Choir and a halftime show featuring the BHS Band.

All CIS students will be bussed to the stadium to enjoy the game and cheer on the players.

Below is the order of events:

• Fight Song (Players run through signs prepared by 6th grade Art and Mrs. Holcomb)

• National Anthem by CIS Choir, directed by Mrs. Torres

• Coin Toss

• Kick Off

• Halftime show by Brownwood High School Band, directed by Mr. and Mrs. Lambert

• Start of 2nd half

• Game ends (Team pictures will be taken, and buses will be loaded to return students to Coggin Intermediate School)