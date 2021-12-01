Brown County United Way exceeds goal for Don't Shave November

Special to the Bulletin

The Brown County United Way announced it exceeded its $5,000 goal for Don't Shave November by collecting $7,147.

“We are excited that we exceeded our goal and that we are able to contribute additional money to the 17 agencies that the Brown County United Way supports”, said Micah Jaynes, owner of Pioneer Tap House and Chairman of Don't Shave November. “Brown County is a very generous community and this was a fun way to reach people that don’t normally give to the Brown County United Way.”

Seven awards were given out Tuesday, at Pioneer Tap House. The winners are:

Top Whisker: top fundraiser – Brandon Price, United Supermarkets.

Most Valuable Beards (MVB): the company who did the most to spread the word – Coldwell Banker.

Beard of the Year: best beard – Greg Faubion, Coldwell Banker.

The Platinum Trophy: participant with the grayest/whitest beard – Lynn Day, United Supermarkets.

Bevy of Beards: company or organization with the most participants – Texas Bank.

The Baby Face: participant with the least beard growth -- Zane Martin, Coldwell Banker.

Shaving the Best for Last: people’s choice participant- Brett Emmett, Hendrick Medical Center.