TGIF: Being especially thankful for Santa’s helpers

Signs announcing “Now Hiring” are common, with some businesses even sweetening the offer with generous signing bonuses.

Unemployment claims in the U.S. are at their lowest point since 1969, and 5.5 million jobs have been created in the past 10 months. If you want to work, you should be able to find work. The operative word is “if.”

It seems the labor market is tight everywhere — even at the North Pole. Santa always has a busy schedule this time of year, but the jolly old man is even more in demand this year after so many of his appearances were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID. Folks are ready for Christmas to get back to normal.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that many of the older, heavier-set men who typically step up to give Santa an assist have opted out because of health concerns. A spokesman for one Santa hiring agency contacted by the Journal said requests are up 121 percent this year, but it has 15 percent fewer professional Santas available to work. Sometimes, the agency is forced into the previously unimaginable: turn down customers’ requests. To avoid doing that, the agency sometimes asks its own staff to suit-up, Santa style.

I don’t envy individuals who portray Santa wearing that bulky red suit, black boots, and itchy beard at the nation’s shopping malls, civic organizations, charitable organizations, parties, and parades. They welcome young children who can be any combination of demanding, irritable, and scared out of their wits. Some children are too choked up to talk. Others won’t shut up. A few — bless their hearts — are so excited they lose control, physically and well as emotionally.

Then we have the parents who are prime candidates for parenting classes. Santa himself might be tempted to offer those Moms and Dads a piece of his mind as his Christmas gift to them.

I’ve known a few brave souls who wear the seasonal uniform with distinction. Without exception, their desire is to leave youngsters with a pleasant experience and a positive image of Santa. Regardless of what happens, Santa has to be on good behavior. His suit has to be clean. His breath must smell of milk and cookies, instead of other beverages. His beard (as well as any required enhancements to his belly measurements) must be securely attached.

It's hard work. I know. A few years before I retired from this newspaper, we decided that a video needed to be posted on our website of Santa reading a traditional Christmas story. I was elected. A Santa Claus suit was ordered, and after a few false starts, the video was ready. While still wearing the suit, I made a few surprise visits around town. I’m probably not the ideal Santa Claus. Let’s just say the reactions were mixed.

I say “his” throughout this article, but gender isn’t a requirement. A shortage of helpers has sometimes prompted women to assume the starring role. There is precedent for that. Back in the 1940s when men were serving in the military, many department stores still needed Santa to show up.

The worst kept secret about Christmas is that the real Santa Claus has many helpers. Some are elves, according to legend, who stay busy all year at the North Pole making toys to be delivered on Christmas Eve to good little girls and boys around the world. However, most of Santa’s helpers don’t live at the North Pole, and most of them are anything but elf-like. We see them all around us, every day of the year.

They don’t wear costumes, and few of them say “ho, ho, ho.” But they do some of the hardest work of all.

You won’t recognize them by what they wear, or by any seasonal saying that conveys joyfulness. They are as inconspicuous in December as they are every other month of the year. Perhaps you are among them.

These Santa assistants are busy giving and gathering toys, food, and other items as part of various campaigns that bring joy to children in need. They help distribute them to families who are hungry. They provide clothing, blankets, and coats to neighbors who are facing cold weather without such comforts. They are even donating blood so people whose lives are in jeopardy might have a chance to survive into the next year.

Most importantly, these helpers haven’t waited until December to jump into action; they’ve been helping all year long. They understand that even though the urge to give may be strongest before Christmas, the need for giving exists every month of the year.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.