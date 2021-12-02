Cats, dogs at animal center need foster homes

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is in desperate need of foster families or individuals who will take a dog or cat home on a temporary basis.

That's the word of Sherry Howry, secretary of the animal center's board of directors.

"We need people to foster these dogs, we need more adopters, we need people to spay and neuter their dogs," Howry said.

"The community has got to be a little more responsible for their animals. The breeding has got to be curtailed at some point. What the shelter needs right now is for people to come in and adopt. We need fosters desperately, for big dogs, little dogs, cats ... we have several people that foster for us for kittens, and there's always a need for that. There's always dogs that don't do well at the shelter that could benefit from bring in a home situation."

Howry described two dogs, each with a litter of puppies, who were brought in recently by Brownwood animal control officers.

Matilda, a retriever mix, gave birth to 10 puppies shortly after being brought to the center. One puppy did not survive. Lovey, a spaniel mix, had recently given birth to four puppies when the mother and litter were brought to the center.

The puppies from both litters are available for foster families, Howry said.

"These puppies and these kittens are what we call short term fosters," Howry said. "They are going to be there until they can get their first set of shots, which is basically six weeks, and then they are probably going straight into a rescue situation.

"Older dogs, it can vary. Sometimes we need a place for the dog to decompress. If you can give a dog a home for the weekend or for a week, just so it can get out and decompress a little bit, it can make an incredible difference in the dog's attitude. That affects how well the dog shows in the kennel. If a dog is stressed from being at the shelter and they're barking and they're jumping, they're not going to show as well to a potential adopter."

Anyone wanting to foster an animal should go to the center and fill out paperwork, Howry said.

"We ask you some questions to make sure that you're going to be a good foster mom or dad for this animal," Howry said. "We try to match you up with an animal that's going to fit your lifestyle so that you don't get in over your head. We make sure that you have a place for the animal to be safe. We don't want somebody that's going to throw it out in the back yard when the back yard has big gaps in the fence. We want it to be in a good safe place."

Howry said the numbers "are high again" after after a successful Clear the Shelter adoption event in September. "We were zero kittens and low on dogs, and we are full again," Howry said. "We have more dogs than we have kennels right now.

"We're full. We have lots of dogs and cats. We have some beautiful dogs, some gorgeous cats out there right now."

Howry also said the center and Rescue Retail can use more volunteers, and applications to become board members are being taken through Jan. 5.