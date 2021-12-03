Award winners announced for Lighted Christmas Parade

Special to the Bulletin
A brightly lit float in the Lighted Christmas Parade passes spectators on East Adams Street Thursday night.

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced the following awards for the 2021 Brownwood Lighted Christmas Parade, held Thursday night in downtown Brownwood:

Mayor’s Choice Award – Brownwood 911

Grand Marshal Choice Award – Brownwood football and cheerleaders

Santa’s Choice Award- Solaris

Best Decorated Vehicle – Brookshire’s Grocery

Jingle Bell Award – Hendrick Health Brownwood

Star of Bethlehem Award – St. Mary’s

Rockin’ Little Christmas Award – KOXE

Santa’s Workshop Award – Brown County Youth Fair Queen

Rudolph Award – Rite of Passage

Frosty Friends Award – Sharpshooter Tattoo

Santa’s Sleigh Award – MX Matrix Dance Studio

Twinkle Award – Chipster’s BBQ