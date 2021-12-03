Award winners announced for Lighted Christmas Parade
Special to the Bulletin
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced the following awards for the 2021 Brownwood Lighted Christmas Parade, held Thursday night in downtown Brownwood:
Mayor’s Choice Award – Brownwood 911
Grand Marshal Choice Award – Brownwood football and cheerleaders
Santa’s Choice Award- Solaris
Best Decorated Vehicle – Brookshire’s Grocery
Jingle Bell Award – Hendrick Health Brownwood
Star of Bethlehem Award – St. Mary’s
Rockin’ Little Christmas Award – KOXE
Santa’s Workshop Award – Brown County Youth Fair Queen
Rudolph Award – Rite of Passage
Frosty Friends Award – Sharpshooter Tattoo
Santa’s Sleigh Award – MX Matrix Dance Studio
Twinkle Award – Chipster’s BBQ