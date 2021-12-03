Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

December

12 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Brownwood Middle School 13 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office

17 – Annual Community Service Project (Turkey Boxes) 12:00pm at the Extension Office

23-24 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

31 – Extension Office Closed for New Years

Purebred gilt papers

If you have entered purebred gilts at any major show in Texas, we must upload registration papers into the validation system. For your gilts to be eligible to show you will need to bring your papers by the Extension Office by December 7th. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

Life 101 – session 2

Life 101 is a youth program that focuses on filling in the missing pieces and assisting with the strategies to successfully launch into adulthood. The goal is to eliminate the idea of “Learning from their mistakes”.

Session 2 Topics: Financial Aid and Student Loans

Who: Brown County 4-H members 9th – 12th grade

Turkey boxes

The Annual Community Service project is making 50 Turkey Boxes to be donated to the Family Service Center so that we can help families have Christmas dinner.

The boxes will be delivered to the Family Service Center on December 17. If you are planning on participating, you need to be at the Extension Office at 12:00p.m. on December 17. Pizza and drinks will be served for lunch. We will excuse 4-H members that want to participate who don’t have early release that Friday.

Need help clipping your show animal?

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. We will begin clipping animals January 5-6. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. If you have equipment checked out, it needs to be returned by Monday, Dec. 13.

Brown County Fair Association workdays

Workdays announced -- Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

November 1, 2021 – Application will be available online

November 30, 2021 – Submit your intent to County Office if you plan to apply

December 14, 2021 – Due for County Review February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Volunteers needed

We are once again hosting A Day in the Brown County Show Ring at the 2022 Brown County Youth Fair. This show will showcase differently able students from across the county, and their 4-H/FFA member buddy, as they exhibit lambs.

The objective of A Day in the Brown County Ring is to give differently able youth an opportunity to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Exhibitors will be partnered up with a 4-H/FFA member who will help them present their lamb in the show ring. Each exhibitor will receive a t-shirt, lunch, rosette, and an amazing opportunity to show. The show will be after breeding sheep and does on Tuesday, January 11th. We have partnered with the Youth Fair and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to help fund this event.

We are looking for youth volunteers to “buddy” up with exhibitors. Participants will be “showing” lambs so we will need volunteers to help supply the show lambs for that day. We want to keep the grade level of the volunteer’s 7th grade and up.

Each exhibitor will be partnered with two “buddies” (4-H/FFA members) that will assist with walking the lamb, on a halter, around the ring.

Tentative Schedule is as follows:

• Youth participants will arrive at Youth Fair Barn at 10:00am (we will need volunteers there by 9:00am for orientation)

• Participants will eat lunch around 11:00am

• Show will tentatively start at 12:00pm

Each participant will get a rosette and a picture in front of the backdrop.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Extension Office to request a Youth Volunteer Application. The deadline to sign up is December 2nd. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.

Big Youth workshop

The BIG Youth Conference will host its 2022 conference on January 11, 2022. This workshop will be hosted virtually, so you can join from your classroom, home, etc. This year's conference is focused on Empowering the youth voice in agriculture and will feature presentations from Dr. Whitt Weems, Director of Organization-Texas Farm Bureau, Wendy Scott, Extension Program Specialist for 4-H Youth Development in District 2, and a discussion panel hosted by our own District 8 4-H Chairman & Texas 4-H Council 2nd Vice President, Brinley Allison. The panel will feature State 4-H Council members & Texas FFA State Officers.

This conference is geared to promote youth leadership in agriculture and is open to any 4-H, FFA, or FCCLA, high school-aged member.

Registration is now open and will be open until December 31st. On the registration form, you have a place to submit questions for our panelists. If you have a burning question about what it’s like to be a state officer, now is the time to get it answered! All details & the registration form can be found on our website: https://agrilife.org/d84h/events-and-activities/bigyouthworkshop/

20 Guns in 20 Days raffle fundraiser

The Texas 4-H Foundation is starting a 20 Guns in 20 Days raffle fundraiser. This fundraiser will support programs, scholarships, and grant opportunities in Districts 7 and 8. 1000 tickets will be available for purchase at a price of $100 per ticket. The drawings will begin January 5 and will continue for 20 days with a specific firearm assigned to each day. For more information and tickets are available at the following link: https://texas4hfoundation.rallyup.com/20gunraffle/Campaign/Details

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you not to enroll until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a second grader moving into third grade enrolls before September 1 it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 the cost increases to $30.