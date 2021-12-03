Felony defendants sentenced in district court

Special to the Bulletin

District Attorney Micheal Murray reported the following defendants were sentenced recently in 35th Judicial District Court:

Joe Edwin George Jr. pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Andrew Vasquez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Erocia Diane Donahoo, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was adjudicated and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Richard Glenn Morris pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to four years in prison.