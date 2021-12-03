Murray: October grand jury returns 48 indictments

Brownwood Bulletin

The October session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 48 indictments against 35 individuals.

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office does not release names of defendants who have been indicted but not yet been arrested because of an indictment being sealed until the time of the arrest.

Murray's office reported those indicted as:

Ryan Neil Hunt, possession of child pornography (two counts).

Jamie Contreras, possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Thomas Mason, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of firearm.

Rebecca Belveal, evading arrest.

Rex Benjamin Thaxton, deadly conduct.

Michael Shaiden Humphries, burglary of a habitation, evidence tampering.

Doris Denise Martinez AKA Doris Denise Liner, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Matthew Chandler, evidence tampering.

Melinda Kay Ford AKA Melinda Kay Crosby, possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Lee Vernaci, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Gerald Rutherford Holloway Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

William Bing Wallace, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Diego Hernandez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property.

John Robert Hodges, burglary of a habitation.

Charles Paul Alvis, theft of material, burglary of a building.

Kelsey Nolen Brown, burglary of a habitation.

Isaiah Henry Faz, criminal mischief.

Jonathon Wayne Nickerson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Steve Ray Cline, terroristic threat against public servant.

Jerry Allen Leonard, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering.

Jessica Mae Smyrl AKA Jessica Lynn Goodwin AKA Jessica Lynn Walston AKA Jessica Lynn Womack, possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Rena Reyna, possession of a controlled substance.

Trey Justin Harris, possession of a controlled substance.

Jessie Ray Walls, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering, prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Charles Thomas Mason, possession of a controlled substance.

Kristopher Allen Roe, failure to register as a sex offender.