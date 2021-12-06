Brookesmith ISD considering facilities upgrades

BROOKESMITH -- The Brookesmith school district seeks the public's input on possible upgrades to the district. Updates could include new HVAC units, windows in the high school, new school busses, technology and a sports facility consisting of a new track and football stadium.

Residents of the district are invited to a meeting of the Facilities Review Committee at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the school's library.

It is vital that any interested Brookesmith resident, taxpayer or registered voter attend, the district said in a press release that urged the public's input.

The district's 28-member Facilities Review Committee first met on Nov. 28. At Wednesday's meeting, the committee will attempt to make a determination of district’s needs.

Brookesmith school Superintendent Steve Mickelson envisions "academic excellence, quality instruction, increased dual credit and vocational opportunities, campus expansion and safer venues for students, the district said in its press release.

That vision "is now on the verge of realization," the district said. The district "has prospered in the areas of enrollment, academics and finance," the district said, adding "where do we go from here?"