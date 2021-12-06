Brownwood ISD announces Christmas programs

Special to the Bulletin

Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has announced several Christmas programs that are scheduled during the month of December. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details please contact the school office.

Upcoming programs are listed below:

East Elementary

Christmas Program (1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade) Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. Coggin Avenue Baptist Church

Kindergarten & Pre-K Cocoa, Caroling, & Classroom Connections Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at East Elementary

Northwest Elementary

Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:00 p.m. BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium

Woodland Heights Elementary

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m.

BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium

Coggin Intermediate

5th & 6th Grade Christmas Concert

Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Coggin Intermediate School Auditorium

Brownwood Middle School

BMS Concert Band & High School Jazz Band Christmas Concert

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium

BMS Choir Christmas Concert

Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church (FUMC)

Brownwood High School

BHS Band Christmas Concert

Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium

BMS Concert Band & BHS Jazz Band Christmas Concert

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium

BHS Choir Christmas Concert

Tuesday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church (FUMC)