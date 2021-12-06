Brownwood ISD announces Christmas programs
Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has announced several Christmas programs that are scheduled during the month of December. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details please contact the school office.
Upcoming programs are listed below:
East Elementary
Christmas Program (1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade) Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. Coggin Avenue Baptist Church
Kindergarten & Pre-K Cocoa, Caroling, & Classroom Connections Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at East Elementary
Northwest Elementary
Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:00 p.m. BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium
Woodland Heights Elementary
Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m.
BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium
Coggin Intermediate
5th & 6th Grade Christmas Concert
Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Coggin Intermediate School Auditorium
Brownwood Middle School
BMS Concert Band & High School Jazz Band Christmas Concert
Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium
BMS Choir Christmas Concert
Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church (FUMC)
Brownwood High School
BHS Band Christmas Concert
Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
BHS Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium
BHS Choir Christmas Concert
Tuesday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church (FUMC)