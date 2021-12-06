HPU’s GivingTuesday sets single-day donations record

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s alumni, friends, community partners and students showed record-breaking support on GivingTuesday, the global day of giving held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. HPU received a total of $800,345 with donations given by over 255 individuals, topping last year’s GivingTuesday as the largest single day of giving in the university’s history.

The extraordinary response continues a positive trend in HPU’s GivingTuesday fundraising, with this year’s numbers nearly doubling those of 2020. Many GivingTuesday gifts were magnified by matching gifts HPU received in response to a call to give, including a $250,000 gift toward campus improvements, $50,000 toward athletics, $7,500 toward chemistry equipment and $12,500 toward the Brown County Endowed Nursing Scholarship.

“The response this year from the HPU Family on GivingTuesday was truly amazing,” said Dr. Dale Meinecke, vice president for development. “Together, we were able to raise significant money that will have a direct impact for our students through improved campus spaces, more scholarships, better athletic facilities and more. We praise God for the overwhelming generosity shown to HPU. We are especially grateful for the generous supporters who provided matching funds, which helped make today possible.”

HPU seeks support for all areas of need, including scholarship funds, athletics, the Howard Payne Fund, campus improvements, chemistry, the Newbury Family Welcome Center, the Douglas MacArthur Academy of Freedom renovation project and other areas as specified by donors.

Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, expressed his appreciation of all who demonstrated their love of HPU through their financial support.

“We are moved by the HPU Family’s expressions of generosity in support of Howard Payne’s GivingTuesday efforts,” said Dr. Hines. “The university is blessed with strong support from alumni and friends of HPU who so willingly come alongside the institution to support our mission of developing students who, upon graduation, have the values, relationship skills, critical thinking skills and personal confidence, rooted in their faith, that they need to face the world with discernment and to navigate and lead in a complex world where diverse points of view are a constant.”

Prospective donors who were not able to give on GivingTuesday can still donate to support HPU’s students by visiting www.hputx.edu/give.