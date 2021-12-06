Police: Two arrested in unrelated weekend assaults

Brownwood police released details Monday on two unrelated assaults that occurred early Saturday morning.

2000 block of Fourth Street

At 1:40 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Fourth Street on a report of a female passed out. Officers were advised that medical first responders were asking for an officer’s assistance.

Officer Waylon Klutts arrived and observed 34-year-old Carlos Martinez standing outside speaking with members of the Brownwood Fire Department. Klutts located a female victim inside the residence on the floor of the bathroom, being attended to by medical personnel. Klutts observed several areas on the female's face and neck that appeared to be some type of physical trauma.

Witnesses reported Martinez and the female entered the bathroom together and were arguing. When Martinez exited the bathroom, the female was discovered lying on the floor.

The female was transported to the Hendrick Medical Center - Brownwood for treatment. Later in the morning, Klutts was able to speak with the victim to gain more insight into the assault. At the conclusion of the investigation, Martinez was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

1600 block of Eighth Street

At 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance residence in the 1600 block of Eighth Street.

Officers met with a female victim who was standing at the end of the block. The female identified herself and the suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Bobby Dee Steele of Brownwood. The female said throughout the previous afternoon and evening, the suspect became increasingly agitated over his inability to work. The agitation and consumption of alcoholic beverages increased to where he would yell at her, run at her, and throw items at her. The suspect would grab the victim and throw her around, police said. The suspect was located at the residence and gave information consistent with portions of the story provided by the victim.

Steele was arrested and transported to the Brown County jail where he was charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence.