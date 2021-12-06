Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers tips for National Handwashing Awareness Week

Brownwood Bulletin

National Handwashing Awareness Week begins December 5 -11, in observance of the importance of proper hand hygiene technique. Handwashing is a fundamental way to prevent getting sick and reduce the spread of germs and viruses, such as respiratory, diarrheal, foodborne and travel related illnesses.

So how does handwashing prevent the spread? Some viruses have a protective fatty coating that surround it, such as Covid-19. By using soap and lathering for 20 seconds, germs and chemicals are physically removed. According to the Centers for Diseases Control (CDC), “soap lather forms pockets that trap germs, dirt, and chemicals and removes them” while rinsing. Soap and water offer the best deterrence but when this is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

The most common respiratory infections (flu, colds, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, coronavirus, etc.) are caused by viral pathogens and can be reduced by 16%, when practicing handwashing. Similarly, foodborne illnesses (Salmonella, Listeria, Norovirus, etc.) can be transmitted through handling raw meats, like chicken, and then preparing other foods without having properly washed hands. Other ways germs can spread is by touching your mask; touching contaminated surfaces that are frequented by others such as doorknobs, tables, gas pumps, shopping carts; touching your eyes, mouth, and nose; and coughing, sneezing, and blowing your nose then touching people’s hands and/or objects.

What can we do during Handwashing Awareness Week and after? According to Extension Program Specialist Julie Tijerina, “By remembering key times to handwash, we can reduce getting sick or spreading the germs.” Some of these key times, according to the CDC, include:

Before, during and after preparing food.

Before and after eating food.

Before and after caring for someone who is sick with vomiting and diarrhea.

Before and after treating a cut or wound.

After using the toilet.

After changing diapers or cleaning a person after they have used the bathroom.

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

After touching garbage.

Tijerina offers CDC’s 5-Steps to correct handwashing:

1. With clean running water, wet hands and apply soap

2. By rubbing hands together, create a lather focusing under nails and between fingers

3. Scrub for 20 seconds

4. Rinse with clean running water

5. Using a clean towel, dry hands

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers programming to fit your community’s needs. For more information, visit your local health department, or ask for more information on Handwashing programming from your local County Extension office at (counties.agrilife.org) or by calling 325-646-0386.

About Healthy Texas

Healthy Texas combines the expertise of Texas A&M University Health Science Center with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services one-of-a-kind, statewide reach to provide families with knowledge and resources to take control of their health. Healthy South Texas, the pilot program of Healthy Texas, is a novel effort to reduce the highest impact diseases and their consequences throughout a 27-county region in South Texas. www.healthytexas.tamu.edu

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs, protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention. There are over 250 counties in Texas with a local Extension office.

